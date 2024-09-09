MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala.— The LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education at Air University recently released an update to its IndoPacific wargame expanding gameplay into the European theatre.

Air Force Wargame Europe shifts focus from Pacific conflict to a European situation, posturing Russia against NATO forces.



The Wargaming Institute released the IndoPacific game earlier this year and worked to circulate it around the force to different programs and schools. The game provides players with a hands-on tool to help them learn about the employment of assets in an era of Great Power Competition.



“The purpose of the Air Force Wargame Europe expansion is to shift focus to the European Theater with Russia as the threat, and it incorporates the United Kingdom and France as representatives for the rest of our European and NATO partners,” said Wayne McCaskill, Wargaming Program Specialist at the Air Force Wargaming Institute. “The game uses the same mechanics as the original game but is preceded by the new Diplomatic, Informational, Military, and Economic decision model.”



IndoPacific is centered around a military versus military engagement between players, with U.S. forces pitted against China as the pacing threat.



“It incorporates three new elements of power into the great power competition and allows for strategic concerns and decisions to help shape the operational situation in the wargame, McCaskill explained of the DIME decision model’s inclusion in the Europe expansion.“[ These two AFWI/AFWE modules allow for relevant gaming of the most current challenges faced by our Airmen from accession programs, to PME, units, and staffs across the force.”

