This is a trailer for the board game Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific, created by the Air Force Wargaming Institute. The game was created to be a training tool that give players hands-on instruction on the basic concepts of air-centric multi-domain warfare in an era of great power competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
Here is the website for the game for more information: https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/LeMay/Display/Article/3752067/air-force-wargame-indo-pacific/
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 12:17
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|924487
|VIRIN:
|240521-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110324356
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific Trailer, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
