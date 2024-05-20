Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific Trailer

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    This is a trailer for the board game Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific, created by the Air Force Wargaming Institute. The game was created to be a training tool that give players hands-on instruction on the basic concepts of air-centric multi-domain warfare in an era of great power competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Here is the website for the game for more information: https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/LeMay/Display/Article/3752067/air-force-wargame-indo-pacific/

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 12:17
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 924487
    VIRIN: 240521-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_110324356
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    This work, Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific Trailer, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    training
    wargame
    Air University
    Air Force Wargaming Institute
    Great Power Competition

