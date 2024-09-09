Corps of Engineers monitoring Hurricane Francine approaching Cumberland River Basin

Photo By Leon Roberts | The cone valve is in operation Sept. 3, 2024, at J. Percy Priest Dam in Nashville,...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | The cone valve is in operation Sept. 3, 2024, at J. Percy Priest Dam in Nashville, Tennessee. With Hurricane Francine approaching Middle Tennessee, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is holding water at J. Percy Priest Dam and releasing water from Cordell Hull Dam, Old Hickory Dam, and Cheatham Dam, which are run of the river projects on the Cumberland River, to position these projects for the expected heavy rains. (USACE Photo by Lee Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is actively monitoring the remnants of Hurricane Francine, which are expected to move through the Cumberland River Basin starting tomorrow, Sept. 12, and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 15.



Rainfall totals throughout the weekend are forecasted to range from one to four inches, with isolated areas potentially receiving five or more inches. The heaviest rainfall is anticipated in the western portions of the Cumberland Basin, particularly within the J. Percy Priest, Cheatham, and Barkley watersheds.



“All of our flood risk management projects are currently functioning as intended,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, USACE Nashville District commander. “If you are planning on being on or near the water over the next few days, we urge the public to use caution and be prepared for sudden water condition changes and direct any immediate emergency needs to local emergency services.”



The Corps of Engineers manages 10 dams and four locks in the Cumberland River Basin that serve as a unified system, intended to stabilize the river, ensure navigation, and reduce flood risk.



Despite the forecasted rain, the Nashville District does not anticipate significant rises along the mainstem of its managed river systems, given the current dry conditions in the region.



“Due to the recent drought conditions, water levels are low throughout the Cumberland River Basin, giving us additional capacity to manage the expected incoming weather over the next few days,” said Robert Dillingham, acting chief of water management for the Nashville District. “However; it’s important to note that flash flooding in unregulated streams remains possible, especially in urban areas.”



The Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District will continue to monitor weather developments and provide updates as necessary. The safety of the public and the management of water resources remain the district's top priorities.



Weather can be unpredictable, and USACE urges everyone to exercise caution and prepare for extreme weather events. Many people do not realize two feet of water on a highway or bridge can float most vehicles. If the water is moving rapidly, the car, truck or SUV can be swept off the bridge and into a body of water. Water can erode the roadbed, creating unsafe driving conditions. Underpasses can fill with water, while the adjacent roadway remains clear. Many flash floods occur at night when flooded roads are difficult to see. Information for preparing for floods can be found at Floods | Ready.gov.



