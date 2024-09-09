Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Announces Commissioning Date for the Future USS Nantucket (LCS 27)

    USS Nantucket (LCS-27) Sea Trails

    Courtesy Photo | Marinette, Wisconsin - The future USS Nantucket transits the Menominee River in...... read more read more

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Story by Karli Yeager 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The U.S. Navy will commission the future USS Nantucket (LCS 27), a Freedom-variant littoral combat ship, November 16, 2024, at Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston, Massachusetts.

    The naming of LCS 27 honors the rich heritage of the people of Nantucket and the maritime legacy that the island represents.

    As the sponsor of LCS 27, Polly Spencer, the wife of the 76th Secretary of the Navy, will lead the time-honored Navy tradition of giving the order during the ceremony to “man our ship and bring her to life!” At that moment, the crew hoists the commissioning pennant, and Nantucket becomes a proud ship of the fleet.

    Nantucket will be the 14th Freedom-variant littoral combat ship and the fourth ship to bear the name.

    Following its commissioning, Nantucket will depart Boston for its homeport assignment of Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida.

    Nantucket is a fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCSs like Nantucket will integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

