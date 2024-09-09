82nd Airborne Division Chef of the Quarter

FORT LIBERTY, North Carolina — The U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division hosted its Chef of the Quarter competition, a culinary arts competition for culinary specialists (92G) from across the division, at the Culinary Arts Training Center on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, August 15, 2024.



One junior enlisted and one noncommissioned officer culinary specialist from each of the 82nd Airborne Division’s subordinate brigades met at the Culinary Arts Training Center at 7:00 am to begin the competition. Competitors were each given three hours to prepare a three-course meal, consisting of an appetizer, entrée and dessert. Each competitor also received a mystery basket, containing feta cheese, shrimp, salmon, raisins, asparagus, fettucine noodles and okra. The ingredients could be used in whichever combination the competitors chose.



After plating their dishes, the competitors presented their meals to the panel of judges, which consisted of senior noncommissioned culinary specialists from each brigade. The judges graded each meal for key criteria, including presentation, taste, creativity and whether or not the competitor had submitted the dish within the allotted time.



Following the cooking portion of the competition, participants presented themselves to a board of five senior 92Gs, led by Sgt. Maj. Shain McDougald, the 82nd Airborne Division’s Chief Culinary Management Sergeant Major. The competitors began by reporting to the president of the board and reciting the Soldier’s Creed, and the Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer, if applicable. Competitors were then asked two to three questions from each board member, covering topics such as food service regulations, standards, policies, culinary techniques and basic military knowledge.



“I have the soldier of the month board next,” said Pvt. Liana Henry, 2nd Brigade Combat Team. “Even if I do not win, this whole experience has meant the world to me. It was so much fun being in the kitchen. I have never done anything like this, so just the amount that I have learned in a day, I am so grateful for.”



In the end, it was announced that Pvt. Liana Henry from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team won the competition, outperforming both her junior enlisted and noncommissioned officer competitors. No noncommissioned officer was selected for this iteration of the competition, meaning Pvt. Henry will be the sole competitor to progress to the Chef of the Year competition in September.

