    Army Corps announces fall drawdown elevation targets for Lake Pend Oreille

    Albeni Falls Dam

    Photo By Nicole Celestine | Photo of spillway gates at Albeni Falls Dam, Idaho.... read more read more

    SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Story by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ officials at Albeni Falls Dam announce Lake Pend Oreille elevation targets for the upcoming fall drawdown. During drawdown, only powerhouse outflows are used, the spillway gates are not used.

    A gradual fall drawdown is scheduled to begin Sept. 23, with the following elevation targets (as measured at Hope, Idaho):

    Hold summer pool elevation, 2,061.75-2,062.25 feet, through Sept. 22.

    Target 2,060-2,061 feet by Sept. 30.

    Target 2,051-2,051.5 feet no later than Nov. 15, 2024.

    Hold 2,051-2,051.5 feet elevation band until Kokanee spawning is complete, generally late December.

    Fall drawdown serves multiple purposes by accommodating fall/winter Kokanee spawning and creating space for flexible winter power operations.

    USACE representatives will host a public meeting Oct. 7, 2024, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Ponderay Event Center, Ponderay, Idaho. Topics to discuss include dam operations and the latest status of the Albeni Falls Dam Spillway Gate repair and replacement project.

    For those unable to physically attend but interested in joining online, please click this link: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-teams/join-a-meeting

    Meeting ID: 993 794 098 670; Passcode: AxQaV8, or

    Dial in by phone: 1-601-262-2433; Phone Conference ID: 643 7463#

    The Army Corps operates Albeni Falls Dam as a multiple-purpose project, providing flood risk management, recreation, power generation, fish and wildlife conservation, and navigation.

    To receive email notifications for Albeni Falls Dam outflow changes and near-term lake elevation projections, email uppercolumbiawm@usace.army.mil and request to be added.  




    Contact
    Taylor Johnson
    208-437-3133
    Taylor.M.Johnson@usace.army.mil
    or
    Nicole L. Celestine
    206-554-1894
    nicole.l.celestine@usace.army.mil

