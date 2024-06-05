Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Albeni Falls Dam hosts Natural Resource Master Plan Meetings

    Photo By Nicole Celestine | Map illustration of Lake Pend Oreille, in Idaho.... read more read more

    OLDTOWN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Story by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ officials are seeking public input on revisions to the Albeni Falls Dam Project Master Plan through a series of upcoming meetings.

    Master Plan meetings are scheduled for:

    June 24, 2024, 1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Priest River Event Center, Priest River, Idaho, and

    June 25, 2024, 5:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Ponderay Event Center, Ponderay, Idaho.
    The public can learn more about what a Master Plan is, why it is important, and give feedback on it.

    “It’s extremely important to get input from the community on the future use of public land that USACE administers around Lake Pend Oreille and the Pend Oreille River,” said Albeni Falls Dam Chief of Natural Resources Taylor Johnson. “The Master Plan addresses land use topics such as resource objectives and future development that require input so we can shape how the community wants their public lands administered.”

    The Master Plan does not address fish passage, lake level management, dam operations or the current spillway gate restrictions. Its focus is to guide future development and maintenance of recreation and wildlife management areas on USACE lands. Questions or comments on lake levels or dam operations will not be addressed at these events.

    Albeni Falls Dam is a multi-purpose project with benefits that include hydropower, flood risk management, safe navigation, recreational opportunities and conservation of fish and wildlife.

    USACE manages approximately 18,708 acres of land around Lake Pend Oreille and the Pend Oreille River, which are categorized into several management units that include “The Mudhole” at Priest River, Riley Creek, Clark Fork River Delta and Hawkins Point.

    For more details on the Master Plan, visit https://www.nws.usace.army.mil/Home/Master-Plans/Albeni-Falls-Dam-Master-Plan/

