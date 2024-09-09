Barksdale enhances combat readiness with new Bomber Generation Squadrons

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. — In a significant shift towards enhancing combat readiness, the 2nd Bomb Wing activated two new bomber generation squadrons on August 22, 2024.



The 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron was deactivated and split into the 20th and 96th BGSs. This move is part of a mission-specific maintenance transformation aimed at increasing operational efficiency and combat capability.



The BGS concept was first developed by Maj. Ian P. Rohde, outgoing 2nd AMXS commander, during his time at Air Combat Command.



The concept works by transforming traditional aircraft maintenance squadrons into mission specific generation squadrons. Those squadrons are then organized, trained and equipped for combat in any theater where the unique capabilities of bombers are required to meet the combatant commander’s objectives.



A key component of the concept is allowing squadrons to operate independently from their host wing to align with their partner operational bomb squadrons throughout deployment cycles.



“Today’s threat requires us to move away from the static concept of sanctuary bases where we traditionally have large numbers of maintenance and munitions personnel,” said Rohde. “The way ahead is to reorganize the aircraft maintenance squadrons into bomber generation squadrons.”



Rohde says operational wings will apply these concepts by dividing and dispersing nuclear forces and conventional agile combat employment operations. With the increased flexibility, bombers can provide better integration and protection for allies and partners, even when landing in austere locations that otherwise might not be able to host bomber operations.



These changes will allow for standardized operations, whether at home or deployed, to allow for junior leaders to develop in the arts of aircraft production and maintenance generation, Rohde explained.



“There are several capabilities bomber generation squadrons will provide the combatant commander,” Rohde said. “We’re going to develop leaders much earlier in their careers. Our mission generation teams will operate with delegated mission command authorities, making our forces lighter, leaner, and faster, without the reliance on a traditional maintenance group force structure.”



The concept will also be applied across other Air Force Global Strike Command bomber bases as the command continues to innovate and prepare for the future.



“Tomorrow’s fight will be hotly contested, and we no longer have the luxury of assumed air superiority in the battlespace,” said Gen. Thomas Bussiere, commander, AFGSC. “This new capability will prepare our units to operate autonomously without the need for extensive command structure while giving us more flexibility in how we position our bombers. I absolutely believe this will be a key factor in future conflicts.”

