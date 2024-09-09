Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    403rd Wing relocates aircraft, continues to fly Francine

    403rd Wing C-130Js evacuate ahead of Francine

    Photo By Kristen Pittman | An 815th Airlift Squadron C-130J aircrew taxis to takeoff from Keesler Air Force Base,...... read more read more

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Story by Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing

    The Air Force Reserve’s 403rd Wing started relocating aircraft today as Tropical Storm Francine makes its way toward the Gulf Coast.

    The wing’s 815th Airlift Squadron, a tactical airlift unit, and the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, or Hurricane Hunters, are flying their C-130J Super Hercules to Kelly Field Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

    Tropical Storm Francine became the sixth named storm of this season, and is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday, with potentially life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds to upper Texas and Louisiana coasts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

    The Hurricane Hunters will continue operations from San Antonio until the storm makes landfall, providing weather information to the National Hurricane Center, to improve intensity and track forecasts.

    “We are relocating the aircraft as a precautionary measure ahead of the storm to protect the aircraft from damage and to continue flying weather reconnaissance missions,” said Col. Jaret Fish, 403rd Wing deputy commander.

    Francine is expected to bring heavy rainfall and the risk of flash flooding along Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines through Thursday, according the NHC.

    A tropical storm warning is in effect for Keesler Air Force Base and the surrounding area, so the wing deputy commander encourages all Airmen and their families to review their hurricane preparedness strategy and take all appropriate storm response actions.

    “Unit members who have questions about reporting information, should speak with their supervisor or unit commander and monitor official base, wing websites and social media channels,” said Fish. “The safety of our Airmen and their families is our top priority.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 14:39
    Story ID: 480511
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd Wing relocates aircraft, continues to fly Francine, by Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    403rd Wing C-130Js evacuate ahead of Francine
    403rd Wing C-130Js evacuate ahead of Francine
    403rd Wing C-130Js evacuate ahead of Francine
    403rd Wing C-130Js evacuate ahead of Francine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane Hunters
    Lackland
    815th Airlift Squadron
    JBSA
    Kelly Field
    Tropical Storm Francine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download