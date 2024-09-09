‘Unity Night’ workshop from ACS, chaplain’s office helps Camp Zama families build strong bonds

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Windy Joell, second from left, and her husband, Keith, create a handprint together...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | Windy Joell, second from left, and her husband, Keith, create a handprint together during a family unity night workshop Sept. 6 at the Sagamihara Family Housing Area outdoor pool. Army Community Service, in collaboration with the chaplain’s office, hosted at the event, which aimed to strengthen family bonds through fun activities and communication exercises. see less | View Image Page

SAGAMIHARA FAMILY HOUSING AREA, Japan – Camp Zama’s Army Community Service, in collaboration with the chaplain’s office, hosted a family unity night workshop Sept. 6 at the Sagamihara Family Housing Area outdoor pool.



Event organizer Jennifer Luera, a Family Advocacy Program specialist, said the event aimed to strengthen family bonds through fun activities and communication exercises that emphasized the importance of quality family time while fostering emotional bonds, trust and communication.



“We want to create lasting memories for families,” Luera said. “When you have shared experiences, it enhances family identity and brings a sense of belonging and security.”



The event was well-received by the community, with many families expressing their excitement and appreciation for the opportunity to connect with one another, Luera said.



Windy Joell said the event included a variety of activities, such as a workshop, collaborative family games, and a pool party. These activities helped convey the importance of working together as a family rather than competing against each other, she said.



“We did a lot of games and enjoyed the pool party,” Joell said. “It was a great opportunity to spend quality time together.”



USAG Japan Garrison Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Damon Saxton, who hosted the workshop, said the event was meant to “bring families together and teach them healthy communication patterns.”



Saxton said he shared some tools to help the participants understand the “universal challenge of communication” and the “importance of effective communication patterns within families.”



Saxton said he was happy to see the families working together to reach a single goal.



Luera called the event a huge success and offered her thanks to the ACS staff, the chaplain’s office, and the volunteers who she said provided a valuable opportunity for families to build bonds and learn effective communication skills.