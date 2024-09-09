Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Unity Night’ workshop from ACS, chaplain’s office helps Camp Zama families build strong bonds [Image 2 of 3]

    ‘Unity Night’ workshop from ACS, chaplain’s office helps Camp Zama families build strong bonds

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama community members pose for a photo during a family unity night workshop Sept. 6 at the Sagamihara Family Housing Area outdoor pool. Army Community Service, in collaboration with the chaplain’s office, hosted at the event, which aimed to strengthen family bonds through fun activities and communication exercises.

