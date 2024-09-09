MRF-D 24.3 U.S. Navy personnel support Melioidosis research study, develop medical support strategies in the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Cpl. Earik Barton | U.S. Navy medical personnel with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 and...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Earik Barton | U.S. Navy medical personnel with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 and researchers with the Menzies School of Health Research pose for a photo at the Menzies School of Health Research laboratory, Darwin, NT, Australia, May 14, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 medical personnel visited the Menzies School of Health Research as part of a 13-week study, done in partnership with the school, which will test air, water and soil samples from across Australia for Burkholderia pseudomallei, the bacteria that can cause Melioidosis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Sailors with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force supported the Tropical and Emerging Infectious Diseases team within the Global and Tropical Health Division at Menzies School of Health Research in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, from March to Sept. This collaboration enhances medical capabilities, treatment approaches, and training procedures across the Indo-Pacific region.



The service members contributed to the Darwin Prospective Melioidosis Study, focusing on the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei, known to cause Melioidosis. This bacterial infection, found in humans and animals, can result from direct contact with contaminated air, water, soil, or a live host. Melioidosis can lead to severe conditions such as pneumonia and blood poisoning, which can be fatal.



The research team, led by Dr. Bart Currie, an infectious diseases physician at the Royal Darwin Hospital and a Professor of Medicine at the Northern Territory Medical Program aims to develop treatment and early detection methods for the disease in hospital and clinical settings. This mission is shared by researchers in the United States, where the bacterium has also been detected, notably following events like Hurricane Katrina. For military personnel who train and live in these areas, understanding this bacterium is a critical concern.



“It’s been really good working with the Marine Rotational Force here in Darwin,” said Mark Mayo, the associate deputy director for indigenous leadership and engagement, laboratory project manager, and senior researcher at Menzies. “We often work with international partners on these studies, but with the training the U.S. Navy and Marines are doing here locally, we really have shared goals of getting information on this bacterium.”



Dina Kurucz, a medical entomologist specializing in insect-borne diseases and director of medical entomology at the Centre for Disease Control, Public Health Division, Northern Territory Health, highlighted that the Northern Territory is home to over 120 mosquito species, six of which are found in the military training area in Darwin and can transmit the disease.



“There are also ‘virus amplifiers,’” mentioned Kurucz. “Kangaroos, birds, snakes, rodents, pigs, and horses all work together in a cycle to intensify the spread.”



Research efforts have led to tools that raise awareness about these pests. For example, the release of yearly pest calendars, such as the Saltmarsh Mosquito and Biting Midge, informs locals and visitors when the spread of viruses is likely to peak.



U.S. Navy Lt. Jacob Underwood, a medical entomologist with MRF-D 24.3, recently discussed the impact of entomology within the U.S. Navy during a presentation to the Menzies Research team.



Entomology, or the study of insects, originated from the discoveries of U.S. Army Maj. Walter Reed in 1901 during the Spanish-American War. which linked mosquitos to the spread of Malaria. Over 113,000 cases were later reported throughout WWII. These losses led to a widespread U.S. military effort to study and combat vector-borne diseases.



“The greatest injuries and deaths in conflicts throughout history have stemmed from disease,” said Underwood. “Not contact with the enemy, but diseases spread by mites, rodents, insects, livestock, etc.”



Underwood is working with the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Naval Medical Research Unit, Indo-Pacific to develop new pesticides for military uniforms and training areas.



“Sometimes people are concerned about us putting these chemicals directly onto our clothes. They’re Environmental Protection Agency certified, and DoD approved and are typically what you’ll see used in the farming industry on crops like corn and produce,” explained Underwood. “We also get concerns about the environment. If we spray them around the training areas, we’re using microdroplets the size of a bottlecap for an area the size of a football field.”



Stuart Campbell, an infectious diseases fellow at Menzies, studies water-associated infections. His research focuses on how fish, crocodiles, insects, and other organisms in tropical waters can spread viruses linked to the bacterium. These water-borne infections can cause conditions like cellulitis, pyodema, and necrotizing infections, requiring treatments ranging from antibiotics to amputation.



“Everyone brace yourselves. It’s about to get graphic,” said Campbell at a Menzies conference, showing photos of infections. “This stuff can get pretty serious.”



Kelly McCrory, an environmental researcher with Menzies school of Health Research and an undergraduate student at Charles Darwin University, works on analyzing the bacterium to help doctors get ahead of these threats. Her team collaborates with U.S. Navy medical personnel with MRF-D 24.3, collecting soil and air samples from Australian military bases and Papua New Guinea.



Air samples are collected using the Coriolis Micro-Microbial Air Sampler. Soil samples are mixed with a purple dye broth and then plated on petri dishes to confirm the presence of Burkholderia pseudomallei.



“It’s actually quite pretty,” states McCrory.



In 2024, 120 air and soil samples were collected and tested. 12 soil samples tested positive, while all air samples tested negative. However, closely related bacterial species from the Burkholderia genus were found in 13 air samples.



The U.S. researchers operate in various locations. This year, during the MRF-D 24.3 rotation, the team operated in the Mount Bundey Training Area in Darwin, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Indonesia, and the Republic of Nauru.



The U.S. Navy team consists of doctors, nurses, and corpsmen forming a role 2 en route care team. They provide medical capabilities ranging from basic wound treatment at the point of injury to procedures performed under anesthesia at field-expedient care centers. The role 2 is equipped to treat patients in forward-deployed positions while transporting them to a higher echelon of care.



This medical team educates the Marines and Sailors on proper hygiene practices to avoid contact with the bacterium.



“It’s mostly just about paying attention to what you’re making contact with,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Stephen Margelos, an en route care nurse with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), MRF-D 24.3. “It’s making sure everyone knows what to look out for and stay away from. And since getting dirty during training is unavoidable, making sure to remind everyone to keep any open cuts as clean and covered up as possible.”



As urban growth and agricultural development encroach into tropical environments like Darwin, the risk of spreading the bacterium increases.



MRF-D has participated in this Melioidosis study for several years, contributing to efforts that have been ongoing at Menzies since the 1980s. The collective goal is to make the Indo-Pacific region a safer place to live, train, and operate.



“The structure and approval hierarchy of the military is certainly a different approach to the research we have here at Menzies,” said Mayo. “Commonalities between us are ultimately that we’re all trying to make health better in our environment.”