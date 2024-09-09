John “Corey” Kinton promoted to Brigadier General

Photo By Pfc. Landon Evans | Brig. Gen. John “Corey” Kinton, Director of the Joint Staff for the Tennessee...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Landon Evans | Brig. Gen. John “Corey” Kinton, Director of the Joint Staff for the Tennessee National Guard, has his new rank pinned on by his family during his promotion ceremony at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters, Sept. 7, 2024. Kinton's family includes his wife, Kathy, their two sons, Ziggi and J.P., and two daughters, Megan and M.J., as well as a grandson, Leo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pvt. 1st Class Landon Evans) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee National Guard’s Director of the Joint Staff, John “Corey” Kinton, was promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters, Sept. 7.



Maj. Gen. Warner A. Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, presided over the ceremony, which was held in the Hugh B. Mott Building’s Hall of Flags.



“John is an exceptional leader who has dedicated his entire life to serving Tennesseans,” said Ross. “His long and illustrious career is littered with prestigious awards and exemplary achievements, and I’m confident he will thrive in his new role.”



Kinton, a 36-year veteran, was recently appointed to the position of Director of the Joint Staff for the Tennessee National Guard. Previously, he served in numerous command positions including commander of Joint Task Force Warrior – COVID-19 response force, commander of the 117th Military Police Battalion in Athens, commander of C Company, 230th Engineer Battalion in Martin, and most recently, commander of the 194th Engineer Brigade in Jackson. He has deployed numerous times to Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, and various countries throughout Europe, Asia, and Central America.



“I never imagined I would be able to reach this level and I am deeply humbled to be given this opportunity,” said Kinton. “So many people have helped me along the way, and I would never have gotten to where I am today without the support of so many amazing leaders, many of which

are here today.”



Kinton was born in Memphis and enlisted into the Tennessee National Guard in October 1988. He commissioned as Engineer Officer through the University of Tennessee – Martin’s ROTC program in 1994. He currently resides in Buchanon with his wife, Kathy. They have two sons, Ziggi and J.P., and two daughters, Megan and M.J., as well as a grandson, Leo.



