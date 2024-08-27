Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John “Corey” Kinton promoted to Brigadier General

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Landon Evans 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Brig. Gen. John “Corey” Kinton, Director of the Joint Staff for the Tennessee National Guard, has his new rank pinned on by his family during his promotion ceremony at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters, Sept. 7, 2024. Kinton's family includes his wife, Kathy, their two sons, Ziggi and J.P., and two daughters, Megan and M.J., as well as a grandson, Leo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pvt. 1st Class Landon Evans)

