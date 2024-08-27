Brig. Gen. John “Corey” Kinton, Director of the Joint Staff for the Tennessee National Guard, has his new rank pinned on by his family during his promotion ceremony at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters, Sept. 7, 2024. Kinton's family includes his wife, Kathy, their two sons, Ziggi and J.P., and two daughters, Megan and M.J., as well as a grandson, Leo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pvt. 1st Class Landon Evans)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 14:32
|Photo ID:
|8630700
|VIRIN:
|240907-Z-KR273-7577
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, John “Corey” Kinton promoted to Brigadier General, by PFC Landon Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
