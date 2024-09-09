Competition Breeds Excellence: Vandenberg SFB Hosts DAF Men's Volleyball Team Tryouts

Throughout a foggy week at Vandenberg SFB, the Department of the Air Force Men’s Volleyball team held tryouts at the Duane G. Wolfe Fitness Center, bringing a group of over 100 initial applicants from bases all over the world, down to a committed group of 12 U.S. Air and Space Force members.



As players were warming up, Gil Sierra, DAF Men’s Volleyball coach, offered some insight on what it means for players to represent the Air and Space Force in the Armed Forces Championships, which are held at Ft. Carson, Colo.



“There are so many different individuals here with different missions, different bases, and different responsibilities,” said Sierra. “To see those individuals not only represent themselves, but to represent their squadron, their home station, and the Air and Space Force as

whole is an awesome thing to see.”



The DAF volleyball program is also celebrating its first year back after a five-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With some members returning to the team, there are also some new faces that are eager to make an impact if selected.



“I’ve always liked volleyball ever since I was little,” said U.S. Space Force Specialist 3 Jesse Dunn, 4th Space Operations Squadron space systems operator. “After I heard that the service volleyball team was holding tryouts, I jumped on the opportunity.”



Though competition is tough, competition also breeds excellence, and it brings forth great camaraderie, that’s what Sierra, who’s now in his fifth year of coaching, believes going forward with this team.



“We do this because of the love of competition,” said Sierra. “It’s what you put the hard work in for, right? However, seeing the networking and relationship building with these Airmen and Guardians is something we are grateful for.”



From September 10-14, the DAF Men’s Volleyball team will be defending their gold medal from previous events against the U.S. Army and Navy teams.

