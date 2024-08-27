PRNG hosts Hero's Sports Day 2024

CAMP SANTIAGO JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Puerto Rico -- The Puerto Rico Army National Guard kicked off National Guard Week by hosting Hero's Sports Day at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center in Salinas on Sept. 8, 2024.



Hero's Sports Day honored the commitment and sacrifices of the National Guard's troops by paying tribute to their service and dedication.



"The purpose of this event was to build unity and morale by bringing Soldiers and families together," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Mendez, the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico. "It fostered teamwork, strengthened bonds, and reminded us that we are part of a supportive community, both in service and in everyday life."



Hero's Sports Day featured a variety of events and tournaments, including softball, dominoes, cornhole, billiards, a 5K and 10K run, and basketball. Members from all the major commands competed in the activities.



Additionally, the Soldiers and their families had the opportunity to enjoy other entertainment activities during the day and choose from a wide range of food truck options, making the environment fun and enjoyable for all service members.



"It's amazing to see how the vast majority of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard could get together and participate in this amazing event," said Spc. Joel Manzano, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard.

