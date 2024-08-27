Chilean army hosts Southern Fenix 2024 closing ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Richard Trinh | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, U.S. Army South commanding general and Chilean army Lt....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Richard Trinh | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, U.S. Army South commanding general and Chilean army Lt. Gen. Pedro Varela Sabando, commander of land operations for Chilean army’s 6th Division, holds their salute for the national anthems during the closing ceremony for Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile, Sept. 06, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh) see less | View Image Page

POZO ALMONTE, Chile – U.S., Chilean, and Argentinian soldiers commemorated the completion of the multinational exercise Southern Fenix (SF24), focused on enhancing interoperability for multi-domain operations between partner nations at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile, Sept. 06, 2024.

The exercise debuted the first deployment of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to the U.S. Southern Command area of operations, in conjunction with combined airborne operations, reception, staging, onward movement, and integration, and a combined field training exercise culminating in two live-fire exercises, one with maneuver, and one with HIMARS rocket artillery forces.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, U.S. Army South commanding general, gave his closing remarks on the collaboration effort between partner-nations.

“Over the past several weeks, we have witnessed an extraordinary display of cooperation, professionalism, and dedication amongst our armies,” Ryan said.“Southern Fenix has been more than a military exercise but a testament to the enduring partnership between our nations, and our shared commitment to security and stability in this hemisphere.”

The U.S Army-led exercise included approximately 200 U.S. Army Soldiers from U.S. Army South, 11th Airborne Division, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade, Texas Army National Guard, Utah National Guard and New York Army National Guard training alongside over 600 Chilean army personnel assigned to the 6th Division.

The 11th Airborne Division rapidly deployed, executing a combined night jump infiltration alongside Chilean paratroopers on an objective in the Tarapacá desert. After securing the objective, the paratroopers conducted a field training exercise and a live fire squad tactical exercise. The paratroopers integration with Chilean partners enhanced interoperability and combat readiness for both armies.

Another vital participant in the exercise, the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB),played a key role in advising, assisting, and training the Chilean army throughout the exercise by bridging gaps and improving interoperability throughout the exercise. The SFAB conducted multiple classes for the Chilean army and constructed templates leveraging their technical expertise to promote force modernization throughout the Chilean army operational and planning process.

SF24 culminated in a live fire event in which the HIMARS and Chilean’s Light Artillery Rocket System (LARS) fired simultaneously into a training area near Campo Militar Pozo Almonte.

The exercise enabled both partner nations to collaborate on new warfighting concepts, enhancing their preparedness and readiness for large-scale combat operations.

“The value in the integration between the United States and its partner forces is priceless,” said U.S. Army Maj. Adam Novo, the operations and training officer for the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment. “Working alongside the Chilean LARS allows us to understand the strengths and weaknesses of both systems, which will allow us to seamlessly operate together during future operations.”

Chilean army Maj. Gen. Pedro Varela Sabando, the ground operations commander, discussed the various challenges involved in planning and logistics for an exercise of this magnitude.

“During these past 17 days of execution we had more than 1000 members deployed,” Sabando said. “The logistics to make this happen was impressive, and I am proud of the work that was developed here.”

“We have friends here from different parts of the states from Alaska to New York, participating in this exercise. For the Chilean soldier this is very special and historic.”

Ryan acknowledged the importance of conducting quality training between partner nations but emphasized the importance of building bonds.

“We have forged bonds of trust, reinforced mutual respect, and built relationships that will endure long after our time spent here together,” Ryan said.

“Together, we have sent a clear message: we stand united in our pursuit of peace, stability, and security.”