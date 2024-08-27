Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, U.S. Army South commanding general and Chilean army Lt. Gen. Pedro Varela Sabando, commander of land operations for Chilean army’s 6th Division, holds their salute for the national anthems during the closing ceremony for Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile, Sept. 06, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh)

    Chilean army hosts Southern Fenix 2024 closing ceremony

