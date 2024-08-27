Sgt. Nathan Wrzesinski competes at Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024

Photo By Spc. Nathaniel Delgado | Sgt. Nathan Wrzesinski, 76th Operational Response Command, poses for his headshot...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Nathaniel Delgado | Sgt. Nathan Wrzesinski, 76th Operational Response Command, poses for his headshot photo before the Army Reserve Best Squad Competition kicks off at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Sept. 5, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Addison Shinn) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Being a combat medic helps soldiers train for high-stress situations, which one citizen-soldier leaned on during the Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 from Aug. 29 through Sept. 8.

U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Sgt. Nathan Wrzesinski, of Lombard, Illinois, with the 76th Operational Response Command Salt Lake City, Utah, is a competitor and hopes to come out on top. Wrzesinski said, "The Best Squad Competition highlights those who live the Army values and are committed to being a U.S. service member."

Wrzesinski prepared for the BSC by running every day, lifting weights, training anerobic capacities, and practicing combat drills repeatedly. He trained with weapons systems, practiced his Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), and worked to better his communication skills. Being a combat medic entails making sure Soldiers at ranges are taken care of during the event. Even though Wrzesinski is a combat medic and does not fire weapons as often as the other competitors, he did not let that stop him.

"I'm usually at the range making sure everyone is safe… and I have a plan in case anyone gets injured, I'm rarely the one on the range shooting the weapons," said Wrzesinski.

Cadre members said that the biggest challenge for a squad is communication and teamwork, and this year’s BSC is no different. Wrzesinski and his squad officially met only a few days ago when the BSC started, but they were not going to let that stop them from being all they can be. Wrzesinski and his squad came together in the name of the BSC in hopes of becoming the Best Squad. "We have to come together, communicate, get in sync, have a plan, work as a team," said Wrzesinski.

No matter what job you have in the Army or in your civilian career, the Army Reserve soldier is twice the citizen, and this competition further proves this point. There are junior enlisted and senior enlisted Soldiers coming together as one squad to be the best at what they do. "This is everything that you hoped you would do in the U.S. Army Reserve, and is everything that you need to know about yourself," said Wrzesinski.

By leveraging the skills of a combat medic and flexing his Soldier skills, Wrzesinski and his squad make for a winning combination that is sure to leave a mark on this year’s competition. To follow this year’s competition, go to https://www.facebook.com/ArmyReserveCompetitivePrograms?mibextid=ZbWKwL.



