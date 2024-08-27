76th ORC Soldier competes at Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Nathan Wrzesinski, 76th Operational Response Command, poses for his headshot photo before the Army Reserve Best Squad Competition kicks off at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Sept. 5, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Addison Shinn)