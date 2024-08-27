Meet a Med Tech: Milwaukee siblings serve at MEPS more than 30 years

At the 65 Military Entrance Processing Stations (MEPS) across the country, medical technicians (med techs) are vital to determining eligibility for those seeking to join the armed forces through "Freedom's Front Door." Med techs conduct urinalysis, vision tests, height and weight assessments and enter medical data into MHS GENESIS – all of which support the USMEPCOM mission of evaluating applicants by applying Department of Defense standards in processing and determining eligibility for military service.

The Milwaukee MEPS is fortunate to have two seasoned med techs on its team—Linda Jacobson and Donald (Don) Roth. Not only do they make a great team as coworkers – but as siblings too. The brother-sister pair have worked at the Milwaukee MEPS for more than 30 years.

Roth’s path to federal service began after serving three years as a Navy Corpsman, introduced to federal service through the Navy Reserves. He was initially drawn to the job by its flexibility and retirement options and applied to the med tech position in 1988.

"I was intrigued by the retirement and pension options here," noted Roth. "Most places don't offer a pension anymore. It's steady and stable."

In addition to appreciating the retirement benefits, Roth has enjoyed watching how processes at MEPS have evolved during his tenure.

"I've seen us go from all paperwork to almost full automation," he said. "It's been a really cool transformation to see now that MIRS was upgraded and MHS GENESIS was introduced."

Despite the changes in processes, the siblings share a wealth of historical knowledge to the MEPS.

"I love training and teaching here," Jacobson, lead med tech, said enthusiastically. "I'm the mouthpiece of continuity at the Milwaukee MEPS."

Jacobson, who is also a mother, values the job for the work-life balance it offers, allowing her to dedicate her time to being at the MEPS and on the soccer field where her son plays.

"I thought this would be a good job to raise a family," she said. "I wanted to raise my family and get the best of both worlds—and I did."

Jacobson also uses her flexible schedule to pursue other passions. She volunteers with a local organization and teaches physical education courses in the community.

"I teach classes at the parks and recreation center in Greendale," she said. "I am also a member of the Lions Club and love volunteering with them. All of this combined makes me feel successful."

While Jacobson appreciates the work-life balance, she still believes the best part of her job is the camaraderie among the staff.

"The staff is the best part of working at the MEPS," she said. "We all get along."

Both Roth, a veteran, and Jacobson, being in a military family, admire being part of applicants’ journeys into the armed services.

"It's cool to see young people wanting to serve their country every day," Linda said. “I’ve always thought the way they held themselves was honorable.”

Together, Jacobson and Roth exemplify a commitment to service and passion for mentoring the next generation, ensuring that Milwaukee MEPS remains a cornerstone in the journey to those who aspire to serve their country.

