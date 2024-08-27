59th Ordnance Brigade Soldier first to earn civilian automotive service award

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Sgt. 1st Class Elvin Vazquez Meijas’ hard work and dedication allowed him to become the first active-duty Soldier to earn the Automotive Service Excellence World Class technician award.



To achieve this accolade, technicians must attain 22 specific ASE certifications in various fields to include automotive service, medium/heavy truck, and collision repair.



The achievement is even more impressive considering that about 250,000 techs are ASE certified, but only 2,000 have received this world class recognition and only 50 achieve this feat annually. Vazquez is to be presented with his award in April 2025.



“This is a pretty big accomplishment,” Vazquez said. “I am just happy that the Army gave me the opportunity to participate in good training.”



With ten years in the Army, Vazquez currently works in Force Development Ordnance at the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Sustainment Center of Excellence.



Before that assignment, he spent a year and half as an instructor in the 59th Ordnance Brigade. This was where he first heard of the ASE program and the opportunity to get certified.



“I was working in the schoolhouse and people told me that there was testing for ASE,” Vazquez said. “I started studying and passing all the tests. Then I realized the ASE training resembled the training I have done in my career. The Army assisted with my studying immensely as it provided me with the Morale Recreation and Welfare Army library that provided free information for studying and test taking.”



Mari Althouse, the force development chief, lauded Vazquez for his uncanny dedication to achieving the award and representing the Ordnance Corps in a prestigious manner.



“The ASE World Class Technician level holds great value for Soldiers, as it signifies expertise and a strong commitment to excellence,” Althouse said. “Sgt. 1st Class Vazquez is among the dedicated professionals who have earned this prestigious certification, demonstrating skill and unwavering dedication to the Ordnance Corp and the ASE partnership.”



Sgt. Maj. Marc Dibernardo, the 59th Ordnance Brigade Wheel Maintenance Training Department sergeant major, supervised Vazquez while he was an instructor and praised Vazquez for his technical expertise in maintenance.



“Vasquez epitomizes the level of expertise our commanders need on the battlefield,” said Dibernardo. “Through these certifications, Sgt. 1st Class Vazquez will be an asset to not only the maintenance community, but the sustainment community as well.”



The 42-year-old father of four accomplished this feat even though he could not speak English when he joined the United States Army. Vazquez was born and raised in Puerto Rico, where before joining the Army, he worked for a pharmaceutical company repairing pharmaceutical machines and equipment.



After being laid off from his job and facing hardship, Vazquez moved his family to the United States in hopes of seeking better opportunities for success. When in the states, a friend encouraged him to join the Army, but knowing little English he was extremely hesitant. It was a conversation he will never forget.



“A friend told me that if I joined the Army, they would send me to English school,” Vazquez said. “So, I enlisted at 32 years of age, they sent me to Lackland Air Force Base to learn English for four months, and I then went to Fort Jackson for basic training, Fort Lee for Advanced Individual Training, then to Alaska for my first duty station.”



The certification took Vazquez over a year to complete, and he says he could not have accomplished it if not for the strong support and encouragement of one special person.



“My wife told me if you want to have something, you have to work hard for it,” he said. “You have to keep yourself busy and work for what you want. Discipline will take you farther than talent.”



Vazquez wants to be an example for all soldiers, showing hard work and determination can a person far.



“I just want to show people that there is no time to complain, just get it done,” said Vasquez.



Written by: Capt. Jonathan Vann, HHC commander, 59th Ordnance Brigade

