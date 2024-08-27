Hunter hiring fair brings 300 job seekers

Photo By Monica Guthrie | Spc. Kyrelle Pettis, left, and Spc. Katherine Penafiel, both with Headquarters and...... read more read more Photo By Monica Guthrie | Spc. Kyrelle Pettis, left, and Spc. Katherine Penafiel, both with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, look through materials at the Criminal Investigation Division booth, during the National and Federal Job Fair, Aug. 28, at Tominac Fitness Center on Hunter Army Airfield. Almost 300 attendees visited the 68 employeers during the event. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie) see less | View Image Page

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga., — With six months until she exits the Army, Spc. Katherine Penafiel came to the National and Federal Job Fair on Hunter Army Airfield ready to find a job. Before long, she was talking with the Criminal Investigation Division on what her next steps were to being hired.



Penafiel, a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, was one of almost 300 people who attended the hiring fair, Aug. 28 at Hunter Army Airfield. Darline Gonzales with the Transition Assistance Program said she was pleased with the participation from the community.



“We have a really good turnout,” said Gonzales. “We have civilians looking for jobs, we have military spouses, we have service members - anyone that is interested in looking for a job was encouraged to come and join us.”



The fair had 68 vendors representing government and civilian agencies from both in and out of the Savannah area said Gonzales. The fair was strategically organized in a “maze” shape to encourage job seekers to view every potential employer.



“A lot of times people have in their minds, 'I want to go talk to Gulfstream’ and they forget that Quickstart and Georgia Power and other companies have exactly what you’re looking for,” said Gonzales. “We decided to do a maze so they hit up every company to expand their opportunities and their views."



For Penafiel, attending the job fair was a requirement as part of the Soldier For Life Transition Assistance Program, a program designed to help her secure a job prior to exiting the military. Penafiel has a degree in psychology and psychiatric rehabilitation and said she was interested in something in criminal law enforcement or nursing.



After talking with a CID representative at the fair, Penafiel said she feels confident about her future after the Army.



“The CID application is pretty lengthy but I could start it now so that I have an actual job when I get out,” she said. “I’m liking what I’m hearing - that there are actual options for us.”



Gonzales said helping Soldiers find their next career is the goal of evens like this.



“If you’re transitioning out of the Army and you still have a year left, this is a great place to make connections,” she said. “That way an employer can keep up with you and follow up with you.”



For those who missed the fair, a full list of employers who attended can be found on their the Transition Assistance Program Stewart-Hunter Facebook page or their LinkedIn.