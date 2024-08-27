Hunter hiring fair brings 300 job seekers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Kyrelle Pettis, left, and Spc. Katherine Penafiel, both with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, look through materials at the Criminal Investigation Division booth, during the National and Federal Job Fair, Aug. 28, at Tominac Fitness Center on Hunter Army Airfield. Almost 300 attendees visited the 68 employeers during the event. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)