    Hunter hiring fair brings 300 job seekers

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Monica Guthrie 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Kyrelle Pettis, left, and Spc. Katherine Penafiel, both with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, look through materials at the Criminal Investigation Division booth, during the National and Federal Job Fair, Aug. 28, at Tominac Fitness Center on Hunter Army Airfield. Almost 300 attendees visited the 68 employeers during the event. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 08:52
    Photo ID: 8626534
    VIRIN: 240828-A-BL368-6957
    Resolution: 2360x3547
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Hunter hiring fair brings 300 job seekers, by Monica Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Transition Assistance Program
    Hunter Army Airfield
    Soldier for Life
    hiring fair
    National and Federal Job Fair

