MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, Calif. – The Combat Center unveiled a new capability, that may change the way Marines communicate and train for future conflicts during Service Level Training Exercise 5-24, July 13- Sept. 11, 2024.



Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center are gearing the Marine Corps toward modernization with the introduction of its pioneering 5G training network .



“By implementing this 5G network, we are fundamentally transforming how we approach command and control,” said Maj. Melvin Spiese, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force planner with MAGTF-TC. “This network provides unparalleled security and connectivity, allowing us to create training scenarios that push the boundaries of what was previously possible.”



During SLTE 5-24, the network was deployed via cost-effective refurbished Cell on Light Trucks. Using these COLTS maximizes value, by repurposing tens of millions of dollars in government assets for a fraction of the cost.



“Repurposing Cell on Light Trucks not only delivers substantial cost savings but also demonstrates our commitment to utilizing existing resources efficiently,” explained Matthew Moreno, assistant chief of staff for Communications Directorate, MAGTF-TC/MCAGCC. “By doing so. We’re turning tens of millions of dollars in government assets into a high-value training tool for a fraction of the original cost,”



With two COLTs currently operational, representing only 30% of the network's potential, the goal of Moreno is to add an additional $20 million investment to expand to 11-15 permanent sites and six deployable platforms. This expansion will establish MCAGCC as the premier global training installation with comprehensive 5G coverage.



“Expanding our 5G infrastructure with an additional $20 million investment is a strategic move to ensure MCAGCC remains at the forefront of military training innovation,” said Moreno. “This expansion will allow us to provide comprehensive 5G coverage, positioning MCAGCC as the leading global training installation.”



The benefits of this network extend beyond Marine Corps training. It can serve as a critical resource for the Department of Defense and federal agencies, enabling sophisticated 5G network testing and development. MCAGCC’s 5G network represents a significant leap in training technology, integrating multi-domain operation simulators and advanced emitters into MAGTF operations.



This will not only revolutionize live, virtual, and constructive training but also facilitate global training capabilities. The integration of our new 5G network with advanced multi-domain operation simulators and emitters.



For instance, pilots could simulate aircraft operations from El Centro while Marines at Camp Lejeune conduct fire missions remotely , while live Marines in the Twentynine Palms range complex observe those simulated effects in Augmented Reality against a live instrumented adversary force. This synergy exemplifies the future of integrated training across diverse domains.



“This 5G network will bridge disparate training locations, allowing for unprecedented coordination and integration,” commented Col. Benjamin Adams, assistant chief of staff for MAGTF Training Directorate. “For instance, the ability for pilots to simulate operations remotely while Marines conduct synchronized fire missions showcases a future were diverse training domains work seamlessly together.,”



As a cornerstone of Project Tripoli’s Training as a Service, MAGTF-TC/MCAGCC’s 5G network will enhance distributed training opportunities for the Stand-in Force and improve support for Indo-Pacific training events. Investing in this network will drive innovation, bolster training effectiveness, and position the Marine Corps—and the broader DoD—at the cutting edge of military preparedness.



“As a component of Project Tripoli, our 5G network will significantly enhance distributed training capabilities and provide crucial support for Indo-Pacific training events,” stated Lt. Col. Jesse Attig, modeling and simulation office r with MAGTF-TC. “This investment is crucial for driving innovation and maintaining our position at the cutting edge of military training and preparedness.”