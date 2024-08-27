Team Moody conducts first-ever HH-60W sling load

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 347th Operations Support Squadron coordinated the first ever joint, sling-load training with the HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 29, 2024.



The 41st Rescue Squadron, 820th Base Defense Group, and 824th Base Defense Squadron worked together to relocate cargo from one austere location to another, leveraging the helicopter’s maneuverability, a key component in the Agile Combat Employment concept. This capability can provide commanders additional options to sustain forces in main operating bases, forward operating sites, and contingency locations.



Utilizing the rescue helicopter for cargo transport is one example how these Flying Tiger and Spartan Airmen adapt to unique situations in austere environments. The HH-60W can reach points of interest that other aircraft may not, due to size or mobility. Understanding the significance of implementing innovative ways to meet mission objectives, the Airmen put their idea to practice.



“This training is important because we need to increase the capabilities of the HH-60W, and their pilots and crews need to become qualified,” said TSgt. Benjamin Griggs, 347th OSS aerial delivery noncommissioned officer in charge. “We’re able to train here in a safe environment, so that they will be able to perform a sling load, if needed, down range.”



Even though the sling-load concept has existed since the Korean War, this training was the first time Team Moody Airmen used HH-60Ws for the task.



“This program is fairly new to the Air Force and is also new to combat search and rescue,” Griggs said. “We’re trying to develop and establish that program and show operational competence to display that we can do this in a down-range environment.”



HH-60W aircrews weren’t the only ones breaking ground. According to Lt. Col. Zachary Martin, 347th OSS commander, Moody AFB’s 2T2 air transportation specialists are the first in their career field to perform a sling load, broadening the Air Force’s toolkit.



“A variety of vertical lift platforms across the joint force possess sling load capabilities,” Martin said. “Certifying 2T2s in rigging and directing sling-load operations was a natural way to test the Multi Capable Airman capability and make the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment concept more resilient to adversary attempts to deny our freedom of action.”



As the Air Force continues to evolve its approach to combat search and rescue operations, the Airmen at Moody AFB will conduct quarterly trainings to maintain high standards and proficiency in sling load operations, ensuring they are well-prepared for future challenges.



“The 2T2’s execution of the operation was a major accomplishment, but their drive to innovate is the more important outcome,” Martin said. “It’s what we need each community to continue doing to give us a competitive advantage and control the domains we affect.”

