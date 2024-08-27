Walter Reed receives "A" Grade for Patient Safety from Leapfrog Group

Courtesy Photo | Walter Reed National Military Medical Center recently received an “A” Leapfrog...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Walter Reed National Military Medical Center recently received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, indicative of its commitment to providing the highest level of safety and care to its beneficiaries. see less | View Image Page

By Vernishia R. Vaughn



Walter Reed National Military Medical Center recently received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.



This “A” grade highlights Walter Reed's commitment to providing the highest levels of safety and care to our nation's service members, their families, and beneficiaries.



As part of a select group, Walter Reed is one of only nine military medical sites to have earned this significant recognition. The "A" rating places it among the top tier of hospitals for maintaining the strictest safety standards and demonstrating excellence in protecting patients from harm and providing safe health care.



Participation in Leapfrog's evaluation process is a testament to Walter Reed's dedication to external transparency and continuous improvement. Such engagement confirms the medical center's status as a High Reliability Organization (HRO) within the health care system, where a patient-first approach is not just aspirational but operational.



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a bi-annual scoring of more than 2,600 acute-care hospitals in the United States. The grades are peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public, designed to provide a clear picture of the safety and quality of the nation’s health care facilities. The latest "A" grades mark a nation-wide distinction, showcasing facilities that are prioritizing the health, safety, and welfare of their patients.



Since 2018, the Defense Health Agency (DHA) has demonstrated progressive leadership in health system transparency by participating in The Leapfrog Group's surveys. The DHA is recognized as the first federal health system to engage with Leapfrog, underscoring its role as a pacesetter in federal health care transparency and patient safety.



Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.



For information about Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, please visit walterreed.tricare.mil/About-Us.



To view the list of Walter Reed's grade details, visit https://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/search?findBy=hospital&zip_code=&city=&state_prov=&hospital=Walter+Reed+National+Military+Medical+Center.