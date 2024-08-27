Walter Reed receives "A" Grade for Patient Safety from Leapfrog Group

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center recently received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, indicative of its commitment to providing the highest level of safety and care to its beneficiaries.
