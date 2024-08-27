DLA Distribution employee recognized for leadership, veteran support

Courtesy Photo | Domon Barr, supply management specialist, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Domon Barr, supply management specialist, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, is awarded the Blacks in Government Military Meritorious Service Award by the Honorable Shirley Jones, National President, BIG, and the Honorable Katherine Cage, National Board of Directors Chair, BIG, during the BIG National President’s Reception in Tampa, Florida, Aug. 13. see less | View Image Page

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. – Domon Barr, supply management specialist, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, was awarded the Blacks in Government Military Meritorious Service Award during the BIG National President’s Reception in Tampa, Florida, Aug. 13.



The award honors military service members or Department of Defense civilian employees who epitomize the qualities and core values of their respective military service or DOD component. Award nominees have also demonstrated support for the full integration and promotion of African Americans within the armed forces or federal civilian workforce.



Barr, a 25-year U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army veteran, joined DLA as a civilian in 2007 and currently serves as a supply management specialist, specializing in the cold chain, shelf life and medical programs.



“It means a great deal to me to receive this award,” he said. “Each day I strive to support the warfighter mission to the best of my ability, and it brings great pride knowing I’m able to mentor veterans on the job as well as out in my community. Knowing I can make a difference in the life of veterans and their families brings me the greatest sense of fulfilment.”



Barr was selected for the award by meeting extensive criteria, including promoting civil rights, equal opportunity, human relations, and public service and creating opportunities that support and contribute to the mentorship, development, advancement, or retention of all personnel, including women and minorities, in government service consistent with merit principles. Barr serves as the vice president of the New Cumberland-Susquehanna chapter of Blacks in Government as well as the chapter treasurer and chairperson of the Military Veteran Emphasis Program subcommittee.



“Serving as the Military Veterans Emphasis Program chairperson is important to me because it affords me the opportunity to forge relationships and partnerships with other military organizations and community partners and combine our efforts to service the needs of all veterans in the community that desire help,” Barr said. “Whether it’s food assistance or providing information on educational benefits or how to file Veterans Affairs claims this program gives me a voice that can be heard and seen on multiple platforms.”



Outside of the workplace, Barr volunteers his time to serve as a mentor for young adults in the local community.



“I believe it is important for all young adults to have a mentor in their life. Thinking back to when I was growing up, I always had folks in my life that were willing to help mentor me and guide me onto a path that would help me to become successful in my military career and in the later years of my life,” Barr said. “I believe in paying that support forward, so it brings me joy to help these young adults and future leaders of tomorrow navigate their pathways to reach their desires in life and reach their goals.”



He said coming to work at DLA after being supported by the organization during his active duty military career has been rewarding.



“I used to be a customer of DLA, and I relied heavily on the services DLA provided in getting mission critical parts to me while serving in a combat zone. As a civilian working for DLA, I get to see the other side of the house and see what it takes to get those much-needed supplies out into the field, and it gives me a great deal of satisfaction knowing I’m able to support the units and combatant commanders out in the field,” Barr said. “Although I don’t wear the uniform anymore, I still get to serve in a capacity far greater than I could ever imagine and I’m able to provide global logistical support to the men and women serving across the globe.”