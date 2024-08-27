Groce named employee of the month for outstanding survey support

Photo By Leon Roberts | Surveyor Trevor Groce, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, operates a...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | Surveyor Trevor Groce, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, operates a terrestrial scanner Sept. 3, 2024, to assess the condition of an existing boat ramp at J. Percy Priest Lake in Nashville, Tennessee. Groce is the district’s employee of the month for May 2024. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 5, 2024) – A surveyor that kept a slope remediation project on track at Dale Hollow Dam is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Employee of the Month for May 2024.



Trevor Groce, surveyor in the Engineering and Construction Division’s Civil Site and Survey Section, helped locate a waterline for future irrigation, averting a plan to abandon location efforts on the slope and begin work to find the main water line by tracing from a point several hundred feet down the embankment in an asphalt parking lot. This would have caused a month-long delay in the project.



“When Trevor caught wind of the waterline struggles, he did a quick review of the original as-builts. And with tape measure and shovel in hand, he went into the woods and located the first valve under a pile of debris,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, Nashville District commander. “With additional investigation, Trevor located the second missing valve, which he used to trace to the main line.”



Green said Trevor’s actions on the project in Celina, Tennessee, put the team back on track, potentially saving the Nashville District a lot of money and time.



Groce said he had to locate any old valves that branched out from the main water line. After capturing data, he staked out several potential locations, and began digging holes with a shovel until he could find the first piece of ductile iron pipe. He credits the staff at Dale Hollow and members of the Regional Rivers Repair Fleet who also worked on the project for their input and assistance.



“After finding the first section, it was just a matter of tracking the line backwards,” he said.



Zach Langel supervises Groce and said he took it upon himself to utilize a terrestrial scanner at Nashville District projects, and his efforts led to working with other USACE districts on their projects. The technology makes it possible to capture millions of data points in seconds from areas that may even be restricted or unsafe for a surveyor to get in close to, he added.



“Trevor is a tremendous worker and asset to the section,” Langel said. “He is not satisfied until the mission is complete and he continually goes above and beyond to provide the necessary products for the project.”



Groce’s coworkers Frank “Tater” Mills and Jake Pierce nominated him for employee of the month, something Langel said really speaks volumes about the impact this surveyor is making throughout the Nashville District.



“Recognition by his peers is the highest praise,” Langel said. “The team has realized that Trevor is an asset to the team and can be utilized with not only surveys, but engineering in the field as well. His willingness to learn and take on challenges has provided support for both design and construction. Trevor’s work ethic, knowledge, and skills are what is desired for a future leader.”



Groce has already traveled more than 20 times this past year to provide surveying and scanning support at projects across the district like the Dale Hollow Dam Slope Remediation Project and the Mountain Home National Cemetery Expansion Project in Johnson City, Tennessee. He also supported a survey of the Schuylkill River in Pennsylvania. It involved obtaining cross sections of about 130 miles of the river involving the use of a real time kinematic survey, single beam sonar, and terrestrial scanning.



Groce is a native of Albany, Kentucky, where he grew up recreating at Corps lakes. His father’s side of the family is from the Lillydale community in Overton County at Dale Hollow Lake. Their former homestead, obtained during land acquisitions for the reservoir, is under water today.



He began working part time for a small land surveying company while in high school. After graduation, he went to work full time. In all, he worked eight years with the company’s owners, who were instrumental in his early development and the foundation of his surveying knowledge and experience.



He then went to work with Scotty’s Contracting and Stone, a heavy civil construction contractor. This experience helped him with learning about work ethic, construction and engineering, job planning, and utilization of technology. He then joined HDR Engineering and Design Work, which involved planning developing, and utilizing surveying as a tool to accomplish tasks more efficiently.



His brother Trent, a Corps employee at Wolf Creek Dam in Jamestown, Kentucky, encouraged him to apply for a surveyor position with the Nashville District. He applied and began working in his present position about a year ago.



“I truly enjoy the opportunities provided, and the chance to be a part of something bigger. No other job is going to let you deal with several different disciplines of surveying, sometimes in a single week, other than the Corps,” Groce said.



With lots of job experience but a desire to learn more of his craft, he earned an associate of science degree from East Tennessee State University in 2021. He is now in his senior year at ETSU and hopes to meet all requirements to obtain his professional land surveying license in Tennessee by next year.



A resident of Lebanon, Tennessee, Groce is thankful for teammates and supervisors that he works with for their assistance, encouragement and support that led to this recognition. He also credits his wife Courtney for everything she does for him, and ultimately, his selection as employee of the month. He said he is so appreciative for her love and all she does to care for their kids when he is working long hours.



“I believe that a person’s partner is their greatest source of support, and for myself, Courtney is mine,” Groce said. “I’m beyond grateful for the award, and I couldn’t have done it without her constant encouragement and belief in me.”



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.