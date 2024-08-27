Preparedness meets opportunity: 374 CS NCO selected for warrant officer training school

As the U.S. Air Force reintroduces the warrant officer rank, Tech. Sgt. James Anderson, 374th Communications Squadron enterprise operations assistant NCO in charge, etches his name into history with his selection to the Warrant Officer Training School program.



The U.S. Air Force ceased warrant officer appointments in 1959 after the introduction of senior NCO ranks that claimed the duties of warrant officers. However, in the era of the Great Power Competition, the need has grown for experts who embody technical proficiency and operational effectiveness. This carved a path for the reintroduction of the warrant officer rank back into the rank structure for the first time in over 60 years, with a mission to maintain competitiveness in two cyber and information technology-focused career fields.



Before applying to WOTS, Anderson was stationed and deployed to several overseas locations, taking on various networking, information technology advisory and cyber security positions.



Each role was an integral learning experience that expanded his skillset and built his courage to apply for WOTS, said Anderson. He is currently stationed at Camp Zama, Japan, supporting a joint service mission with the U.S. Army where he performs long haul communications while managing Airmen under his care.



“The week the announcement email dropped, I looked over the application requirements,” said Anderson. “I’m not only eligible, but I have performed the required job duties based upon my previous and current experience, which made me feel confident in my decision to apply at the time.”



Before applying, he discussed his interest with his leadership, who showed support and encouraged him to apply. The next steps in the process involved assembling a competitive package for the application in a short time frame.



“I only had about a month to build my package,” said Anderson. “I felt strapped for time because of my current situation with school and work, but I did not let that deter me."



“I would spend long hours at work filling the duties of my role as NCO in charge, then I would go home and focus on finishing my college degree,” said Anderson. “In addition to that, I was staying up late at night working on my warrant officer package that consists of past enlisted performance reports and writing essays.”



Anderson received assistance from mentors and work colleagues in reviewing his application several times, ensuring it was wholly polished before being submitted.



“I submitted my application about 30 minutes before the deadline,” said Anderson. “After that, it was pretty much just a waiting game.”



After a suspenseful wait, he received a call from his superintendent with the result of his application.



“When I heard the news of my selection, it was as if time stood still,” said Anderson. “I felt as if all of my work and time - not just applying, but throughout my career - had summed up into this moment. This is a historic event and I am humbled, blessed and truly thankful to be a part of it.”



“I look forward to giving WOTS my best efforts,” said Anderson. “Not only will I benefit from this, but also the Airmen looking to follow in my footsteps.”



While attending WOTS, Anderson will be subjected to a strict regimen of physical training, team-building, and academic instruction focused on leadership and communication skills essential for the warrant officer corps.



“I know this is going to require a lot, but my mentality and initiative has gotten me this far without fail,” said Anderson. “For years, I silently kept myself prepared for this moment. This is where preparedness meets opportunity.”

