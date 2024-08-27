Full spectrum of Eighth Army capabilities tested during Ulchi Freedom Shield 2024

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Spc. Mason Brown, a combat engineer assigned to Ares Troop, Regimental...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Spc. Mason Brown, a combat engineer assigned to Ares Troop, Regimental Engineer Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, and Republic of Korea Army soldiers start tactical movements during a combined breaching exercise in South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. The combined breaching exercise was conducted during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24, one of the largest training events between the U.S. and ROK. UFS24 tests the Alliance with complex challenges and includes comprehensive after-action reviews to ensure constant improvement. This iterative annual event strengthens the security and stability on the Korean peninsula and across Northeast Asia. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Hackbarth, 364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element) see less | View Image Page

By Eighth Army Public Affairs Office



Eighth Army completed its portion of Ulchi Freedom Shield 2024 Thursday, Aug. 29.



UFS24 is an exercise where the Republic of Korea and the United States trained to reflect the Korea Theater of Operations -- a combined, joint, multi-domain, and interagency operating environment. UFS24 tested the ROK-US alliance with complex challenges and included comprehensive after-action reviews to ensure constant improvement. This iterative annual event strengthened the security and stability on the Korean peninsula and across Northeast Asia.



Eighth Army’s participation in this annual exercise aimed to improve interoperability between Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea, the United Nations Command, and ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff, ensuring their ability to fortify the combined defense posture and enhance alliance response capabilities against a spectrum of security threats. It featured live, virtual, constructive, and field-based training, engaging personnel from the military services and other federal agencies.



During the exercise, Eighth Army conducted extensive combined training with the Republic of Korea Army, both on training ranges and within combined operations centers throughout South Korea. All six of Eighth Army’s major subordinate commands participated.



Eighth Army exercise participants include the 2nd Infantry Division – ROK-US Combined Division, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, 65th Medical Brigade, 1st Tactical Theater Signal Brigade and 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.



Eighth Army and ROK Army units are the ground component of one of the key training points of UFS24, which conducted multi-domain operations leveraging land, sea, air, cyber, and space assets with emphasis on counter-nuclear operations and non-kinetic effects. Combined training exercises with the ROK Army included live-fire gunneries and command and control integration. Extensive medical and logistics training events were also conducted.



Training with the ROK Army allows for seamless coordination and combined operations, enhancing Eighth Army’s overall defense capabilities. The combined training exercises and shared intelligence contribute to a high level of interoperability, enabling Eighth Army to respond swiftly and effectively to any threat.



Conducted in the spirit of the Oct. 1, 1953, ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty and in support of the Armistice Agreement, UFS24 underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the Alliance as a linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the U.S. to defend the ROK.



In conjunction with UFS24, ROK-led and U.S.-led units conducted several large-scale, combined training sessions, enhancing interoperability and elevating combat readiness. These regular exercises aim to bolster security and stability not only on the Korean peninsula but also across the Indo-Pacific.