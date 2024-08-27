Breaching operation: Ulchi Freedom Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Mason Brown, a combat engineer assigned to Ares Troop, Regimental Engineer Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, and Republic of Korea Army soldiers start tactical movements during a combined breaching exercise in South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. The combined breaching exercise was conducted during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24, one of the largest training events between the U.S. and ROK. UFS24 tests the Alliance with complex challenges and includes comprehensive after-action reviews to ensure constant improvement. This iterative annual event strengthens the security and stability on the Korean peninsula and across Northeast Asia. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Hackbarth, 364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)