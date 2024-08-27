Coalition forces unite for 20th iteration of Operation Render Safe

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore | Canadian Army Sgt. Brendon Hill, left, an EOD tech assigned to 4 Engineer Support...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore | Canadian Army Sgt. Brendon Hill, left, an EOD tech assigned to 4 Engineer Support Regiment, 6 Canadian Combat Support Brigade, 5th Canadian Division, assists U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mason Booth, an EOD team leader assigned to 303rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, with measuring the proper distance for a .50-caliber dearmer on a simulated mortar round prior to participating in Operation Render Safe 2024 on Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 22, 2024. Operation Render Safe 2024 is an Australian-led operation in Oceania to exchange explosive ordnance tactics, techniques, and procedures and reduce the risk of explosive remnants of war across the country of Solomon Islands. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore) see less | View Image Page

MUNDA, Solomon Islands — Explosive ordnance disposal technicians from the United States, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, with Japan and South Korea observing, arrived in Solomon Islands Aug. 31 for the 20th iteration of Operation Render Safe.



The Australian-led mission is a significant international cooperation effort aimed at clearing explosive remnants of war, an ongoing commitment to improving the safety of local communities and protecting vital infrastructure across Oceania.



“Operation Render Safe exemplifies the enduring, multilateral commitment to removing the danger posed by World War II-era unexploded ordnance in Pacific Island countries,” said Charge d’Affaires Anthony Calegari, U.S. Embassy Solomon Island. “We express gratitude to our Australian friends in leading so many of our democratic partners in this vital mission to remediate UXO, which will provide tangible improvements to the security and prosperity of Solomon Islanders.”



The EOD teams will work closely with Solomon Islands’ government and the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force to ensure community safety and protect critical infrastructure throughout the entirety of the mission. The operation will span across Blackett Strait, Kula Gulf, Munda, Noro, Ringi, and coastal waters from Roviana Island to Nusaghele Island.



“Operation Render Safe is Australia’s and our partners’ contribution to the Pacific region to help remove unexploded ordnance from World War II,” said Australian Army Warrant Officer 2 Kyle Johnson, ammunition tech with the Joint Explosive Ordnance Support - North Territory, Joint Capabilities Group.



This year marks the 20th anniversary of Operation Render Safe, according to ADF officials, highlighting the longstanding commitment to the region.



“This is a large-scale, joint-multinational operation with a mission that’s going to make a tangible difference for many,” said 1st Lt. Joe Gardner, the U.S. military’s team lead and EOD officer assigned to the 303rd EOD Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command. “I’m honored and humbled that my team trusts me with this mission. It’s a great chance to show how well we can work together.”



In addition to unexploded ordnance disposal, the operation will include underwater surveys to locate and assess sunken munitions in the surrounding waters. These efforts are crucial for ensuring safe navigation in the region's busy maritime routes.



Before heading to Solomon Islands, the coalition team gathered at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley for fundamental pre-deployment training. The baseline training included Australian Defence Force EOD procedures, medical response, reporting protocols and some lighthearted physical training.



“The Australian Defence Force has treated us very well, giving us the time we need to get the job done,” said U.S. Marine Sgt. William Barker, an EOD technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group. “The ADF helps us, we help them, and together we’re able to support the people of the Solomon Islands.”



For many of the EOD techs, the opportunity to be a part of Operation Render Safe is not only an opportunity to improve the safety of the community, but also an opportunity to connect to the military’s history in Solomon Islands.



“I’m honored to be here, helping make these islands safer for everyone,” said Canadian Army Sgt. Robert Wight, an EOD operator with the 4 Engineer Support Regiment, 6 Canadian Combat Support Brigade. “It’s a great opportunity for us to work together, understand the job and learn from each other.”



During World War II, Solomon Islands were the site of intense fighting, particularly during the Guadalcanal campaign. As a result, unexploded ordnances still pose a threat today, necessitating ongoing clearance operations like Operation Render Safe.