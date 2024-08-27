Super Garuda Shield: U.S. Army Medic Reflects on Multinational Collaboration

Photo By Cpl. Isaac Copeland | U.S. Army Sgt. Bret Watson from 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division poses for a photo...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Isaac Copeland | U.S. Army Sgt. Bret Watson from 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division poses for a photo during Super Garuda Shield 2024 in South Sumatra, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Isaac Copeland) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Medic Reflects on Multinational Collaboration During Super Garuda Shield 2024



EAST JAVA, Indonesia – U.S. Army Sgt. Bret Watson, a medic with the 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division from Anchorage, Alaska, recently participated in a significant multinational airborne operation during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 in Indonesia. This high-profile exercise united military forces from the United States, Indonesia, and Japan, emphasizing their collective capability to project power and execute complex airborne missions worldwide.



“Our mission with Super Garuda Shield 2024 is to join forces with the Indonesian and Japanese armies to show that we can project and jump anywhere in the world,” Watson explained.



The collaboration with partner forces has been a particularly enriching aspect for Watson, especially as it allowed him to observe and learn from the different approaches to military operations and casualty care.



“What I hope to get from this exercise is really to broaden my knowledge on military experience and strategies. As a medic, I’m particularly interested in seeing how other forces handle the medical side of things—how they operate and treat casualties,” Watson shared.



The exercise is also a learning opportunity and a platform for sharing knowledge. Watson is eager to impart some of the U.S. Army’s techniques in casualty care to enhance the capabilities of all involved.



“I think it’s just a matter of sharing experiences and techniques, so we can all be better prepared to save lives—whether it’s our people or theirs,” he added.



Exercise Super Garuda Shield is critical for enhancing interoperability and fostering trust among the participating forces. For Soldiers like Watson, it offers a unique opportunity to expand their military knowledge, refine their skills, and prepare for the complexities of future missions. The exercise highlights the importance of partnerships in maintaining global security and stability, demonstrating that through cooperation and shared experiences, partner forces can effectively respond to any challenge they might face together.



Having participated in previous Super Garuda Shield exercises, Watson reflected on both experiences.



“This is not my first Super Garuda Shield. I was here last year, and both times have been great experiences, but this year, it’s definitely hotter! We’ve been out in the sun a lot more,” he noted, underscoring the challenging conditions faced by the troops.