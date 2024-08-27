Super Garuda Shield 2024: U.S. Army Medic Reflects on Multinational Collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Bret Watson from 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division poses for a photo during Super Garuda Shield 2024 in South Sumatra, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Isaac Copeland)