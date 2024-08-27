Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 2024: U.S. Army Medic Reflects on Multinational Collaboration

    INDONESIA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Isaac Copeland 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Bret Watson from 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division poses for a photo during Super Garuda Shield 2024 in South Sumatra, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Isaac Copeland)

    Super Garuda Shield: U.S. Army Medic Reflects on Multinational Collaboration

    JointForce
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SuperGarudaShield

