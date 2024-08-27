USACE funds high water plaque to honor flood-devastated Kentucky community

Courtesy Photo | From left to right, Ashley Fuentes, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left to right, Ashley Fuentes, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District environmental and cultural section chief; Larry Kirksey and Alaska Williams Co-Chairmen of the Rosenwald Harlanites Mid-Michigan Organization ; and Sydney Curnes, USACE Nashville District Landscape Architect and Silver Jackets coordinator, pose for a photo in Harlan, Ky. on Aug. 23, 2024 with the USACE funded plaque that recounts the story of the 1977 flood and offers a personal perspective on the community’s history, preserving the memory of this area that was deeply impacted by the disaster. The photo was taken during a ceremony to honor the memory of those affected by the flood and to keep their stories alive. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

HARLAN, Ky. — On August 23, 2024, employees with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District participated in a ceremony to honor the Georgetown neighborhood and Rosenwald High School in Harlan, Ky. – a community that was devastated by a catastrophic flood in 1977.



The event, held as part of a Silver Jackets project, aimed to commemorate the resilience and history of the community while raising awareness about the challenges they faced. Silver Jackets is an interagency team comprised of local, state, and federal agencies that works together to support comprehensive and sustainable actions that reduce the level of risk from natural and human-caused disasters, resulting in the protection of life, property, and the beneficial functions of floodplains.



During the 1977 disaster, the Martins Fork River in the City of Harlan surged approximately 27 feet above its normal level, causing extensive damage throughout the area. The Georgetown neighborhood, which was situated along the floodplain, was hit especially hard. Hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed and the Rosenwald School District suffered greatly. In the aftermath, the City of Harlan partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District to construct a floodwall, which was completed in 1996 and has since provided substantial protection against flooding.



To honor the memory of those affected by the flood and to keep their stories alive, the Nashville District partnered with the community to fund a high-water plaque and memorial. This plaque recounts the story of the flood and offers a personal perspective on the Georgetown community’s history, preserving the memory of this area that was deeply impacted by the disaster.



“Speaking at this ceremony was profoundly meaningful to me as a representative of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” said Sydney Curnes, the Nashville District’s Silver Jackets coordinator. “Though I had never lived in Georgetown or witnessed its vibrant past, the spirit of the place and the significance of community were palpable.”



At the ceremony, residents gathered to share their stories and celebrate the new plaque commemorating their once-thriving neighborhood. Rather than dwelling on the devastation, they reflected on their past with nostalgia, remembering the food, the people, and the enduring connections forged in Georgetown. A particularly moving moment came when Rosenwald High School graduates stood to sing their school song, evoking tears as they remembered a time before the flood changed their lives.



“Georgetown was more than just a location; it symbolized a vibrant community known for its resilience and unity,” said Curnes. “As we reflect on its legacy, we celebrate it as a testament to the strength and solidarity of a community that has overcome great adversity.”



According to Curnes, residents expressed elation that USACE not only took interest in their project, but also funded the historical plaque that will continue the legacy of Georgetown. “Our presence and support, though seemingly small in the grand scheme, made an immeasurable impact on this grieving community.”



Several interagency partners also attended the ceremony and will assist further with the plaque's installation, including Larry Kirksey and Alaska Williams of the Rosenwald Harlanites Mid-Michigan Organization, City of Harlan Mayor Joe Meadors, Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley, and Harlan Independent Schools Superintendent Charles Morton.



This commemoration was a significant step in honoring Georgetown's past and ensuring that future generations understand the community’s resilience and the importance of preserving its history. It also underscores the Corps of Engineers’ commitment to deliver innovative and environmentally sustainable solutions to the nation’s flood risk challenges, contributing to local communities’ resilience across the U.S.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District /, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.