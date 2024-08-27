VSFB’s Annex Fitness Center to Undergo Changes Sept. 9

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Effective Sept. 9, 2024, the Annex Fitness Center (Bldg. 9005) will undergo significant changes to better serve the fitness and resilience needs of Guardians and Airmen.



Access to the Annex Fitness Center will now be located at the rear of the building near the outdoor fitness equipment, and after-hour access will be temporarily disabled. Additionally, group fitness class attendees will enter through the right side of the building. The Annex Fitness Center will be open to customers only during staffed hours, which are Monday through Friday from 0530 to 0830 and 1500 to 1800. Available facilities include the indoor cycling room, a group fitness room, functional fitness room, a parent-child room, and locker rooms.



“The Annex Fitness Center was chosen because it can accommodate all three programs, and it is a centrally located facility that is close to where Airmen/Guardians live and work,” said Melinda Reed, operational support team lead. “The facility’s proximity to widely used installation resources such as the Community Loop, Duane G. Wolfe Fitness Center, Aquatic Center and Track is an additional bonus for training sessions.”



The basketball court located in the Annex Fitness Center will be closed to fitness customers as it transitions to become part of the Guardian Resilience Team (GRT) and Operational Support Team’s (OST) performance center. This change is part of an effort to integrate fitness and operational support resources for military personnel. The GRT and OST will provide resources such as mobility and recovery sessions, individualized fitness consultations, and group training sessions. These services, including specialized equipment and assessments, will be exclusively available to active-duty Guardians and Airmen starting Sept. 9.



“Having one facility for both Vandenberg’s GRT and OST will allow for a ‘no wrong door’ innovative approach to Guardian and Airmen’s wellness and readiness through improved access to mental, physical, spiritual, and social resiliency,” said Dr. Jessica Gallus, VSFB guardian resilience team lead.



Coming fall 2024, the OST/GRT performance center will evolve to include a Performance Optimization Center that will include resources like the Inbody Bioelectrical Impedance Body Composition Analysis Machine and low-impact cardiovascular training equipment. These services will be appointment-based to ensure that Guardians and Airmen receive personalized support for injury recovery. Civilians interested in similar services may seek assistance through the Civilian Health Promotion Services at Hawk’s COVE and the Duane G. Wolfe Fitness Center (Bldg. 10130).



The Duane G. Wolfe Fitness Center will remain unaffected by these changes. It will continue to offer after-hour access for registered users and maintain its current operating hours, which are Monday through Friday from 0430 to 2230 and Saturday and Sunday from 0800 to 2000. Those interested in after-hour access at the Duane G. Wolfe Fitness Center can register at the front desk during regular business hours. If you have questions, please contact the Duane G. Wolfe Fitness Center directly at 805-606-3832.

