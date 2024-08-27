The Department of Defense’s Newly Released Housing Feedback System Now at VSFB

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- The Department of Defense recently launched a new initiative on Aug. 12: the DoD Housing Feedback System. This initiative is part of an ongoing effort to enhance the quality of life for military personnel and their families. The new system allows active-duty service members and their authorized dependents to provide feedback on their leased housing units, ensuring their concerns are addressed promptly and effectively.



DHFS creates a direct communication channel for residents to submit their concerns and receive time-efficient responses from their base’s housing landlords. This system is designed to complement existing methods for reporting maintenance issues. Service members are still encouraged to submit maintenance requests through their property management office.



“Using the new system will ensure resident feedback is publicly accessible to promote greater transparency and accountability in privatized housing and enhance the quality of life for our service members and their families,” said Amy Richwine, VSFB Military Housing Office Program manager.



The DHFS is now live and accessible to all eligible tenants at VSFB. This tool encourages residents to voice their experiences to help to ensure that the housing conditions meet the standards set in place by the DoD.



“DHFS is more focused on ensuring service members and their families voices are heard, and their concerns are addressed promptly in an effort to continue to enhance the quality of military housing for current and future residents,” said Gretchen Swinehart, VSFB Military Housing Office AF housing management chief. “It is meant to complement rather than replace standard maintenance requests, as it provides a public place for requests and issues to be seen and resolved.”



This launch highlights the DoD’s commitment to improving accountability and standards in military housing. By offering this additional platform for feedback, the DHFS aims to better address the needs of service members and their families. The DHFS is now live and can be accessed at https://www.dhfs.mil.

