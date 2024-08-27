Army & Air Force Exchanges to Host Free In-Store Activities for Military Children Saturdays in Fall

Courtesy Photo | Summer is out, but the fun is still in! From Sept. 14 through Nov. 2, military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Summer is out, but the fun is still in! From Sept. 14 through Nov. 2, military families can visit their participating PX or BX to play with trending toys and games together each Saturday—for free! Contact your local Exchange for more information. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military kids can enjoy their weekend break from the classroom with free games and activities each Saturday in fall at participating Army & Air Force Exchange stores.



From Sept. 14 through Nov. 2, military families can visit participating PXs and BXs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays to participate in free events featuring products from popular toy brands: Transformers, Hasbro Gaming, Pokémon, Beyblades, Play-Doh, Baby Alive, Furby and Nerf.



At the events schedule, military children can:



• Participate in a friendly battle with Transformers and enjoy a coloring station Sept. 14

• Enjoy a few rounds of Connect 4, Sorry, Jenga, Operation, Trouble and more Sept. 21

• Play with Baby Alive dolls and enjoy a coloring station Sept. 28

• Receive free Pokémon trading cards while supplies last Oct. 5

• Make creative sculptures with Play-Doh Oct. 12

• Play with Furby Furblets and enjoy a coloring station Oct. 19

• Aim to win on the Nerf playground Oct. 26

• Battle it out in the Beyblades stadium Nov. 2



“The Exchange recognizes the service and sacrifice of military children, including their adaptability when starting a new school year,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Hosting these in-store events is the Exchange’s way of bringing the community together and giving military children a fun way to make friends, play new and popular games and enjoy their weekend.”



Pre-registration for events is not required. For more information contact your local Exchange.



Facebook-friendly version: Summer is out, but the fun is still in! From Sept. 14 through Nov. 2, military families can visit their participating PX or BX to play with trending toys and games together each Saturday—for free! Contact your local Exchange for more information. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Lk.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Keiana Holleman, 214-312-6514 or hollemankl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange