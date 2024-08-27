Saugerties Native Supports Military Exercise NORTHERN VIKING in Iceland

KEFLAVÍK AIR BASE, Iceland - Builder Constructionman Connor Hatfield joins servicemembers from six countries at U.S.-led Exercise NORTHERN VIKING 2024 (NV24) in Keflavik, Iceland, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 3, 2024.



As a native of Saugerties, New York, Hatfield is a graduate of Saugerties High School and parents and other family still reside in the area.



Hatfield is currently a U.S. Navy Seabee assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 where his duties include masonry, concrete, roofing, and general construction. These skills were used during NV24 for airfield damage repair training on Keflavik Air Base.



While supporting NV24, Hatfield was part of exercise activities with servicemembers from Denmark, France, Iceland, Norway, and Poland as well as components of Standing NATO Maritime Group One and Allied Maritime Command.

“I definitely learned how to do concrete better and working with the Marines was really cool. That’s the first time I’ve ever done that,” said Hatfield.



NV24 will strengthen interoperability among NATO Allies through a variety of contingency situations including humanitarian crisis response caused by a simulated volcanic eruption and other training opportunities to further enhance safety and sustainment operations, expeditionary and construction capabilities, medical responses, and search and rescue, as well as humanitarian assistance.



Through NV24, the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations are better prepared to execute in a multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and the Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap, a vital shipping hub for commerce between North America and Europe.



Participation in multinational exercises such as NV24 enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination for the U.S. with Allied militaries during times of crisis. It also allows U.S. servicemembers the ability to experience new cultures and visit a foreign country.



While in Iceland, Hatfield hopes to explore the Golden Circle, a drive that takes visitors to some of the most popular places near Reykjavik. “I’d like to go hiking and would like to see waterfalls,” said Hatfield.



Northern Viking is a biennial exercise that has been held since 1982 and is based on the provisions of the 1951 Defense Agreement between Iceland and the United States.



U.S. European Command directed and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-led, NV24 is a U.S. Sixth Fleet planned and executed Joint and Coalition live exercise. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with Allies, in order to advance security and stability in Europe and Africa.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2024 Date Posted: 09.04.2024 03:18 Story ID: 480024 Location: KEFLAVIK, IS Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saugerties Native Supports Military Exercise NORTHERN VIKING in Iceland, by CPO Elizabeth Reisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.