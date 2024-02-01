Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Kicks Off Mission in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon | YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sep. 04, 2024) – Mr. Charles Chieng, center,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon | YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sep. 04, 2024) – Mr. Charles Chieng, center, Yap governor, Federated States of Micronesia, U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, center right, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, to his right, U.S. Navy Lt. Maeve Sullivan, Yap PP24-2 officer in charge, and Royal Australian Air Force Wing Cmdr. Scott Minchin, center left, PP24-2 deputy mission commander, pose for a photo with Yap leadership during a meeting at the governor’s office, Sep. 04, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released) see less | View Image Page

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia – A multinational team representing five Pacific nations kicked off the fourth mission stop of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), Sept. 4.

Yap Gov. Charles Chieng hosted U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, PP24-2 mission commander, and Royal Australian Air Force Wing Cmdr. Scott Minchin, PP24-2 deputy mission commander, for a key leadership engagement at the governor’s office as the first official event of the stop.

The Yap mission stop, which runs from Sept. 4-10, brings together approximately 70 participants from Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States, all working to increase humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) preparedness in the Indo-Pacific.

“The U.S. has a long-standing relationship with Yap, reflecting our deep commitment to our Pacific neighbors. Given Yap’s vulnerability to natural disasters, the Pacific Partnership team is dedicated to helping prepare for and manage these emergencies,” said Keeler. “By collaborating with our partners from Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand, along with the people of Yap, we aim to strengthen disaster preparedness and response, ensuring we prepare in calm to respond in crisis.”

At the invitation of the host nation, emergency operations training workshops covering disaster relief and humanitarian assistance will take place with the U.S. Coast Guard; U.S. Army Civil Affairs; Yap Disaster Control Office; Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance; International Organization for Migration; Catholic Relief Services; and FSM Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Emergency Management.





The Pacific Partnership Band, composed of musicians from the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and the Royal Australian Army Band, will perform in a variety of community engagements.

Pacific Partnership medical providers will work shoulder-to-shoulder with providers at Yap State Hospital and technicians at Ulithi atoll and Fais island to provide tailored medical care focusing on optometry exams, dental screenings, community health engagements and subject matter exchanges as well as spay and neuter clinics for cats and dogs.

“We are thrilled to once again welcome the multinational Pacific Partnership team to the Federated States of Micronesia. This year, the people of Yap will see first-hand meaningful engagements with the mission team, a stellar example of the enduring cooperation between our two nations,” said Hon. Ms. Jennifer Johnson, U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia.

In the aftermath of the December 2004 "Boxing Day" tsunami that devastated parts of South and Southeast Asia, the United States mobilized numerous military assets and personnel to support the relief effort. Recognizing the opportunity to build on the goodwill and lessons learned from that initial mission, the U.S. Navy planned and executed the inaugural Pacific Partnership mission in 2006; its primary aim was to proactively prepare for a more effective response to natural disasters while strengthening relationships and security ties between nations.

Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational HA/DR preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.

For more information about Pacific Partnership visit, www.clwp.navy.mil/Pacific-Partnership.