Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Yap

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sep. 04, 2024) – Mr. Charles Chieng, center, Yap governor, Federated States of Micronesia, U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, center right, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, to his right, U.S. Navy Lt. Maeve Sullivan, Yap PP24-2 officer in charge, and Royal Australian Air Force Wing Cmdr. Scott Minchin, center left, PP24-2 deputy mission commander, pose for a photo with Yap leadership during a meeting at the governor’s office, Sep. 04, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)