Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Yap

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Yap

    YAP, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (Sep. 04, 2024) – Mr. Charles Chieng, center, Yap governor, Federated States of Micronesia, U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, center right, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, to his right, U.S. Navy Lt. Maeve Sullivan, Yap PP24-2 officer in charge, and Royal Australian Air Force Wing Cmdr. Scott Minchin, center left, PP24-2 deputy mission commander, pose for a photo with Yap leadership during a meeting at the governor’s office, Sep. 04, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 02:48
    Photo ID: 8622457
    VIRIN: 240904-N-GC639-1137
    Resolution: 6021x4014
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: YAP, FM
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Yap, by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Kicks Off Mission in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Community Outreach

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Community Outreach
    Federated States of Micronesia
    Yap
    PP24-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download