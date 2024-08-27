Breaking New Ground: STEM Feature Debuts at This Year's Sound of Speed Airshow

Courtesy Photo | The Air Force features a display called the Hangar at an event. The guests can use VR...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Air Force features a display called the Hangar at an event. The guests can use VR to perform an in-flight refueling mission, test and modulate jet engines, and control the landing gear of a jet. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The upcoming STEM Expo at the 2024 Sound of Speed Airshow and Open House on Sept. 14 and 15 promises to be an exciting blend of education and entertainment, aiming to inspire the next generation of aviators, engineers, scientists and innovators. Although this is the first time the Sound of Speed Airshow has featured a STEM experience, it is sure to be nothing short of spectacular.



Set against the backdrop of thrilling aerial displays, the expo will feature interactive exhibits and demonstrations that bring the wonders of science, technology, engineering and mathematics to life.



The expo will showcase the KC STEM Alliance and the FIRST Robotics display, along with a demonstration of STEM education by the St. Joseph School District. Missouri University of Science and Technology will present a small robotics exhibit. The Air Force will feature a display called the Hangar where guests can use VR to perform an in-flight refueling mission, test and modulate jet engines, and control the landing gear of a jet. Attendees can also view five Tesla vehicles, including the Cybertruck, and explore a display by the local pilot academy, FlyTech. This is just a sampling of the various STEM displays guests will experience at the show.



“We're not just putting on a show; we're lighting the spark of curiosity in the next generation,” said Capt. Jake King, air show director. “Our STEM display is here to inspire young minds, showing them that the science and technology behind these aircraft is within their reach. We want to make sure that the excitement of flight leads to a passion for learning and innovation.”



With something for everyone, the STEM Expo at the air show is set to be an exciting event that blends the thrill of flight with the joy of discovery, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to explore the wonders of STEM in a fun and engaging environment.