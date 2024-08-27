Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking New Ground: STEM Feature Debuts at This Year's Sound of Speed Airshow

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    139th Airlift Wing

    The Air Force features a display called the Hangar at an event. The guests can use VR to perform an in-flight refueling mission, test and modulate jet engines, and control the landing gear of a jet. (Courtesy photo)

