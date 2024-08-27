The Air Force features a display called the Hangar at an event. The guests can use VR to perform an in-flight refueling mission, test and modulate jet engines, and control the landing gear of a jet. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 15:51
|Photo ID:
|8621983
|VIRIN:
|240903-Z-FP794-1001
|Resolution:
|761x507
|Size:
|332.68 KB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Breaking New Ground: STEM Feature Debuts at This Year's Sound of Speed Airshow, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Breaking New Ground: STEM Feature Debuts at This Year's Sound of Speed Airshow
No keywords found.