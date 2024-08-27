Hamilton Native Supports Military Exercise NORTHERN VIKING in Iceland

KEFLAVÍK AIR BASE, Iceland - Steelworker 3rd Class Chase Iorio joins U.S. Sailors and Marines for U.S.-led Exercise NORTHERN VIKING 2024 (NV24) in Keflavik, Iceland, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 3, 2024.



As a native of Hamilton, New Jersey, Iorio is a graduate of Steinert High School with parents and many other relatives still residing in the area.



Iorio is currently a U.S. Navy Seabee assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 where he completes construction duties such as wielding, grinding metal and handling rebar. Iorio’s skills were needed at NV24 to help clear out crater damage and cut rebar into dowels during airfield damage repair training on Keflavik Air Base.



While supporting NV24, Iorio was part of exercise activities with servicemembers from Denmark, France, Iceland, Norway, and Poland as well as components of Standing NATO Maritime Group One and Allied Maritime Command.



“What I got out of Northern Viking was the teamwork. We couldn’t have done this without everyone working together,” said Iorio about the construction projects he supported. “If we had one person missing, I don’t think we would have gotten the job done.”



NV24 will strengthen interoperability among NATO Allies through a variety of contingency situations including humanitarian crisis response caused by a simulated volcanic eruption and other training opportunities to further enhance safety and sustainment operations, expeditionary and construction capabilities, medical responses, and search and rescue, as well as humanitarian assistance.



Through NV24, the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations are better prepared to execute in a multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and the Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap, a vital shipping hub for commerce between North America and Europe.



Participation in multinational exercises such as NV24 enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination for the U.S. with Allied militaries during times of crisis. It also allows U.S. servicemembers the ability to experience new cultures and visit a foreign country.



While in Iceland, Iorio enjoyed seeing the landscape and learning more about the culture.



“I really enjoyed just driving down the road and seeing all the towns and cities and seeing all of the culture, also going out to eat and seeing what they food is like,” said Iorio.



Northern Viking is a biennial exercise that has been held since 1982 and is based on the provisions of the 1951 Defense Agreement between Iceland and the United States.



U.S. European Command directed and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-led, NV24 is a U.S. Sixth Fleet planned and executed Joint and Coalition live exercise. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with Allies, in order to advance security and stability in Europe and Africa.

