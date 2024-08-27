USASAC Country Program Managers: Unique paths, unified mission impact

Photo By Tim Hanson | Camille Hodge, left, country program manager for the U.S. Army Security Assistance...... read more read more Photo By Tim Hanson | Camille Hodge, left, country program manager for the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, poses with a member of the Brazilian Army and a fellow USASAC member in front of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter Dec. 6, 2023. As a country program manager, Hodge is a liaison between partner and allied nations and USASAC, ensuring processes and requirements are met throughout the duration of foreign military sales cases. (U.S. Army photo by Tim Hanson) see less | View Image Page

As “The Army’s Face to the World,” the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command prides itself on its expertise and professionalism in the security assistance enterprise.



Considering USASAC’s robust portfolio of FMS cases that amounts to billions of dollars in transactions and tons of equipment and services delivered to allies and partners each fiscal year, there are a lot of moving parts—figuratively and literally—that contribute to the success of the mission vital to fortifying those partner nations and securing national interests abroad.



With all those moving parts comes a diverse set of career opportunities throughout the organization including that of a country program manager.



“As country program managers, we are liaisons to partner nations, and we assist in acquiring Army-managed training, equipment, or services from the respective security assistance management directorates.” said Camille Hodge, a CPM who manages portfolios for The Bahamas, Brazil, Colombia, Haiti, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago. “We coordinate whatever requests, waivers, releases, or anything else that is required, so they can procure the equipment needed.”



There is no cookie-cutter version of what it takes to become a CPM. Hodge and her colleague, Savannah Taylor, are great examples of the diverse backgrounds, experiences, and education tracks that brought them to USASAC Headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama.



Hodge spent nearly a decade enlisted in the Army as an automated logistical specialist. After her time in uniformed service, she served as a civilian in the logistics division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and as a logistics management specialist with the U.S. Army 2nd Recruiting Brigade. Seeking career progression with a business management degree in hand, the security assistance enterprise seemed like a logical fit for the next chapter in her career.



“The country program manager was a relatively new position in the FMS world, so going into it, there wasn’t formal degree training or anything like that to get my foot in the door,” she said. “But I brought my 20-plus years of experience in Army logistics, which is broad ranging from transportation to acquisition to sustainment to lifecycle management, and that has helped immensely.”



While Hodge’s origins and experiences have served her well in her experience as a CPM, it’s far from the only blueprint to success in the career field. Taylor, who graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and a minor in international studies in 2021, took a shot at the opportunity with no military experience and an internship at Program Executive Office Missiles and Space under her belt.



“Upon graduation, I was looking for opportunities on USA Jobs and there was a Recent Graduate position open at USASAC,” said Taylor. “For someone just entering the workforce, a Recent Graduate position is key because you’re on a more level playing field as far as competitive advantages because you’re pooled with other recent graduates just entering the workforce.”



Taylor said she was apprehensive about the career-field at first considering language barriers and lack of experience, but her fears were assuaged as she began learning her job.



Both agree that the skills that really make an effective CPM are being an effective communicator and a people person, as on-the-job and Defense Security Cooperation University training courses fill the security assistance and FMS process knowledge gaps.



“A big part of the job is interacting with foreign partners, so you need communication skills as well as cultural sensitivity because every country is different,” said Hodge. “We have to make an effort to understand not only each nation’s requirements but understand the cultural differences and apply that sensitivity when interacting with partners.”



Beyond the path to get to USASAC lies plenty of opportunity for professional development, career progression and a fulfilling experience aiding and equipping partner nations.



Taylor spoke of her opportunity to complete a four-month developmental rotation at U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Security Assistance Management Directorate, where she said the experience provided insight into processes and procedures in the FMS process she hadn’t seen previously, leading her to become more understanding and better equipped to aid partner nations in her job as a CPM.



“From the beginning, USASAC has been a great organization to work with and the people here have taken care of me,” said Taylor. “There are so many opportunities to grow within the CPM career field and in the organization, and I know that if one day I decide that I want to move, USASAC has set a great foundation in the security assistance enterprise that can lead me to great opportunities elsewhere.”



As for the fulfillment aspect, both have unique perspectives for why they show up to work each day.



Taylor, who grew up an “Army brat,” said she appreciated the life and opportunities the Army had afforded her and her family and had always wanted to give back to the Army.



For Hodge, the work she does hits home.



“I’m from Jamaica, so knowing some of the situations that these smaller countries are in and seeing how what we do at USASAC impacts them whether it’s by providing training or equipment or services is very rewarding,” said Hodge.



She recalled her first foray into the aviation side of security assistance when she worked a case for Guatemala for two Bell 412 utility helicopters. At the time, their funding requirements for cases set steep parameters of having to deliver equipment in the same year funds were obligated. Though the process was a grind, the ability to make good on the request and deliver those helicopters to Guatemala that they could use for security purposes as well as search and rescue instilled a sense of great accomplishment within Hodge.



“When you get to go to your countries at the end of a case and see the product they requested delivered and see their satisfaction and the smiles on their faces, you can’t help but smile knowing you were a part of that,” said Taylor. “I never thought I would experience playing a part in contributing to partners’ and allies’ national security, but I’m grateful to have this opportunity to make a difference.”



For information on available careers and opportunities at USASAC, visit USA JOBS.