Southern Fenix 24: 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment integrates M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, increasing regional Multi-Domain Capabilities

Photo By Sgt. Jordan Sutton | U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 14 Field Artillery Regiment stands in front a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. during Southern Fenix 24 near Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile on Aug. 29, 2024. Southern Fenix 24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine Armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. This is the first U.S. Army-led exercise where the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System platform is deployed to the Southern Command area of operation.

POZO ALMONTE, Chile – The Oklahoma “Steel Warriors” of the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment (1-14 FAR) deployed to the Atacama Desert, located in the Tacapacá region, with the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to conduct artillery training operations with the Chilean army during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Aug. 27 through Sep. 6 2024.



SF24 is a multinational exercise which includes over 600 Chilean, Argentine and U.S. troops. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability for multi-domain operations and strengthen hemispheric cooperation and collaboration.



This exercise is the first time the HIMARS is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command’s (SOUTHCOM) area of operations a. The exercise will culminate in a live fire event where the HIMARS and the Chilean’s Light Artillery Rocket System (LARS) will fire simultaneously at targets.



“The value in the integration between the United States and its partner forces is priceless,” said U.S. Army Maj. Adam Novo, the operations and training officer for the 1-14 FAR. “Working alongside the Chilean LARS allows us to understand the strengths and weaknesses of both systems, which will allow us to seamlessly operate together during future operations.”



The HIMARS is a Multiple Launch Rocket System platform that delivers precise fire from long distances and can quickly move in and out of the operating environment, making it a very elusive target.



U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan Dharampaul, a multiple launch rocket system crewmember experienced with HIMARS in previous operations, emphasizes the importance of engaging a target with precision and swiftly relocating.



“It's very important to move out of combat zones quickly after firing our rockets because once we fire our rockets, we leave a very large heat signature so our enemies know where we’re at and it’s important to move out quickly because we don’t want to get hit with enemy counter attacks,” said Dharampaul.



The regiment provides air-mobile, all-weather, long-range precision fires in support of large-scale combat operations. Capable of worldwide deployment to deliver strike fires in support of joint and multinational forces.

Soldiers of the 1-14 FAR expressed their excitement about showcasing the weapon system's capabilities while building a relationship with the Chileans. Some Soldiers are already calling it a remarkable experience.



“Being able to work with soldiers from the Chilean army will be an unforgettable experience,” said Private Leslie Hernandez, a multiple launch rocket system crewmember assigned to the 1-14 FAR who is experiencing her first overseas operation with only a year in service.



As the culminating live fire event on the Sept. 3rd approaches, both armies prepare to fire their weapon systems by rehearsing battle drills in the Atacama Desert, underscoring the value of their partnerships.



This operation allows the U.S. and Chilean armies to enhance their interoperability for future multi-domain operations.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Anthony Allen, battalion commander of the 1-14 FAR, has recognized the value of this training exercise and looks forward to continuing the relationship.



“SF24 provides an excellent opportunity to train with the Chilean army,” said Allen. “The integration of U.S. and Chilean artillery units demonstrates our abilities to partner together and achieve multi-national lethal effects. We look forward to continuing this relationship in the future.”