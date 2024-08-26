Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern Fenix 24: M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

    Southern Fenix 24: M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

    TARAPACá, CHILE

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jordan Sutton 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 14 Field Artillery Regiment stands in front a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. during Southern Fenix 24 near Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile on Aug. 29, 2024.

    Southern Fenix 24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine Armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. This is the first U.S. Army-led exercise where the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System platform is deployed to the Southern Command area of operation.

    Southern Fenix 24: 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment integrates M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, increasing regional Multi-Domain Capabilities

