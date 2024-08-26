U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 14 Field Artillery Regiment stands in front a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. during Southern Fenix 24 near Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile on Aug. 29, 2024.
Southern Fenix 24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine Armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. This is the first U.S. Army-led exercise where the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System platform is deployed to the Southern Command area of operation.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 08:49
|Photo ID:
|8621123
|VIRIN:
|240829-Z-YI636-1116
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|TARAPACá, CL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Southern Fenix 24: M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, by SGT Jordan Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Southern Fenix 24: 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment integrates M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, increasing regional Multi-Domain Capabilities
No keywords found.