Southern Fenix 24: M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 14 Field Artillery Regiment stands in front a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. during Southern Fenix 24 near Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile on Aug. 29, 2024.



Southern Fenix 24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine Armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. This is the first U.S. Army-led exercise where the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System platform is deployed to the Southern Command area of operation.