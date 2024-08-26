Musashimurayama City students take on Yokota

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – A group of 26 high school students from the Musashimurayama City area participated in a base tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2024. This marked the first high school tour of its kind since COVID-19. Students toured the base’s facilities, ate at the Yokota Community Center and were provided a tour of Yokota High School by the school’s student ambassadors. Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Col. Brett Cochran, 374th AW deputy commander, welcomed the students to the base and gave closing remarks while a group of four Language Enabled Airman Program members facilitated interactions with the students. Tours like these provide an opportunity for Team Yokota to promote positive relations between U.S military members and the local community.

